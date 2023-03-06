Benzene Market Upbeat as Styrene, and Ethylbenzene Gain Traction, States Fairfield Market Research in a New Report

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

London, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Styrene, a derivative of benzene, is a key component that is extensively used across a vast array of end-user industries such as automotive, electronics, and packaging sectors. Polystyrene is used in the electronics industry as an insulator, and in its rigid form in housings and casings. Polystyrene is also exhaustively used in the packaging industry due to its many favourable characteristics such as flexibility, light weight, resilience, and moisture resistance, all to protect or safeguard consumer products. Whereas in the automotive industry, styrene is used in the manufacture of tires and other components or body parts. As end-use industry products demand increases due a significant spike in global populations and subsequent purchasing power, so does the need for benzene. This a major factor that is expected to have a profound impact on the growth trajectory of the global benzene market. Additionally, Fairfield Market Research has identified Ethylbenzene, an organic compound used to manufacture styrene, as a key market expansion propagating element. Ethylbenzene can be found in a wide range of products such as carpet glues, synthetic rubber, paints, fuels, insecticides, varnishes, and even tobacco products.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Benzene Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/benzene-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The benzene market has been segmented accordingly – By Application, Production Process, Derivative, and Region. Based on the ‘End-Use’ market segmentation, the ‘Ethylbenzene’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to its extensive use in various end-user industries. With respect to the ‘Production Process’ market segmentation, the ‘Catalytic Reforming’ sub-segment is expected to reserve the majority market share due to an increase in the use of low-octane straight-run naphtha to produce low-sulphur fuel used in gasoline and high-octane aromatic benzene. Concerning the ‘Application’ segmentation of this market, the ‘Industrial Chemical’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority market share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of industries that use benzene and its derivatives to produce chemicals used in nylon, resin, and polymers.

Story continues

Insights into Regional Analysis

Considering the regional analysis of this industry, North America is slated to account for the majority share of the global benzene market due to the wide use of benzene feedstock in the petrochemical industry to manufacture a host of chemicals, particularly involved in the steam cracking and catalytic reforming of crude oil. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the exponential expansion of end-user industries such as the electronics and home appliances, textiles, and construction sectors in many countries across this region.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/benzene-market/request-customization

Key Players in the Benzene Market

Apart from Dow, INEOS Group, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., and BASF SE, this report will also cover other prominent players in the benzene market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Reliance Industries Limited, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petrochemical Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, and LG Chem.

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Benzene Market

Benzene Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value and Volume, 2019 - 2022

Volume Consumption at Regional and Country Level, 2023 - 2030

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value and Volume, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2023 - 2030

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Production Output Analysis (Major Producing Regions)

Key Trade Statistics (Import and Export)

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/benzene-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com



