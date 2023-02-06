U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,115.64
    -20.84 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,916.26
    -9.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,915.63
    -91.32 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.82
    -24.72 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.18
    +0.79 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.30
    +7.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    -0.0061 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6230
    +0.0910 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4780
    +1.3280 (+1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,059.46
    +203.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.01
    +4.88 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the benzene-petrochemicals market are Ameriya Oil Ref. Co., Angarsk Petrochemical, Alexandria National Refining, and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC), Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG, Atyrau Oil & Gas, Azerkhimija, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Bp Plc, and Braskem.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281559/?utm_source=GNW


The global benzene-petrochemicals market will grow from $72.41 billion in 2022 to $73.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The benzene-petrochemicals market is expected to grow from $79.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.0%.

The benzene petrochemical market consists of the sales of benzene petrochemicals used as an intermediary chemical in the production of plastics, resins, dyes, detergents, drugs, pesticides, nylons, and synthetic fibers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Benzene petrochemical refers to an aromatic hydrocarbon produced from cracked gasoline.It is highly flammable and has a sweet odor.

Benzene is manufactured naturally by volcanoes and forest fires.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the benzene-petrochemicals market in 2022.Middle East was the second-largest region in the benzene-petrochemicals market.

The regions covered in the benzene-petrochemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main manufacturing processes of benzene include pyrolysis steam cracking of naphtha, catalytic reforming of naphtha, toluene hydrodealkylation, toluene disproportionation, and biomass.Toluene disproportionation is referred to as a trans-alkylation reaction that converts toluene into xylene and benzene.

The reaction occurs in the presence of hydrogen, on a bed of nickel-mordenite catalyst.The major derivatives from which benzene is derived are ethylbenzene, cumene, alkylbenzene, aniline, chlorobenzene, cyclohexane, maleic anhydride, and other derivatives.

The various applications of benzene include plastics, resins, synthetic fibers, and rubber lubricants.

The increased use of styrene to drive the benzene market The benzene derivative ethylbenzene is majorly used in the manufacturing of styrene.Styrene is used in the production of various products, such as styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), polystyrene, styrene-butadiene elastomers, latexes, unsaturated polyester resins, among others.

There is an increased demand for styrene-based polymers and copolymers in the automotive industry due to their lightweight nature.For instance, according to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the fuel economy of a vehicle can improve by 6–8% by reducing the weight of a vehicle by 10%.

Usage of plastics like styrene can reduce the weight of vehicles, thereby improving fuel economy.The use of styrene has also benefited manufacturers by reducing vehicle assembly time and costs.

These advantages of the usage of styrene-based polymers and copolymers, especially in the automotive industry, are expected to contribute to the growth of the benzene market.

Stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacturing and transportation of benzene were a major constraint on the market.Benzene is highly inflammable, toxic, and hazardous when exposed to extreme temperatures and pressures.

Companies in this market should invest in equipment, technologies, and processes to limit the toxic levels and chemical concentrations as they may harm the environment and population.Humans, when exposed to benzene in the air for a certain amount of time, lose their lives.

In order to provide a safe environment, government agencies limit the amount of benzene that can be released into the environment.For instance, the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has set the maximum permissible level of benzene in drinking water at 5 ppb (per billion parts of air).

These regulations have increased the operating costs of companies in this industry, thus restricting their growth.

Many companies in the benzene market are focusing on research and developmental activities to discover new technologies and processes for the production of benzene.The technologies developed are expected to help curb environmental issues.

For instance, in January 2021, Covestro, a German materials company received its first delivery of 2,000 metric tons of sustainable benzene from Total, a France-based petroleum company.The delivery enables Covestro to contribute to the circular economy.

In addition, in May 2020, BioBTX, a Netherlands-based circular chemistry technology developer announced its plan to build the world’s first commercial production facility for sustainable aromatics such as benzene. The increase in such technological advances to reduce emissions will gain traction and contribute to the growth of the market.

in June 2020, Ineos, a UK-based chemicals company acquired chemical unit (aromatics and acetyls business) of BP plc for $5 billion along with its BP’s Cooper River petrochemical plant in South Carolina among other facilities. This will enhance the production capacity of aromatics to cater to the market demand and enables operations synergies. BP plc is a UK-based oil and gas company.

The countries covered in the benzene-petrochemicals market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The benzene-petrochemicals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides benzene-petrochemicals market statistics, including benzene-petrochemicals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a benzene-petrochemicals market share, detailed benzene-petrochemicals market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the benzene-petrochemicals industry. This benzene-petrochemicals market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281559/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Two Intel rivals positioned to dominate the chip industry, report says

    Intel is facing a "changing of the guard" in the chip industry as two competitors steal a page for its playbook, according to an analysis published by Bloomberg last week. After Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) reported earnings reflecting an "astonishingly bad" performance, two rivals, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung have proved themselves as better positioned to weather a current demand downturn, according to Bloomberg. TSMC in particular "has caught and passed Intel quicker than even the most optimistic analysts had predicted," the according to the report.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Here’s Why Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Disappointed the Investors in Q4

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • Why EV Maker Canoo's Shares Plunged Monday

    Investors crushed the shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) Monday after details emerged of its latest round of raising capital. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were still down by 11.7%. Today's drop comes after the company said it would raise more than $50 million by selling new shares to institutional investors at a discounted price.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks Up 30% or More to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These favorites of the Ark Invest founder and her team are shaping up to be great long-term stories.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Crude Oil Supply Surge Weighs on Prices

    Crude oil prices have sagged in recent weeks amid a surge in supplies. Some analysts are pointing to an autumn drop in global demand as the culprit. Futures on WTI crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, slid for two straight weeks and closed Friday down more than 8.5% on the year. Prices have been pulled down by a raft of bearish data revealing an excess of global supplies, including in the U.S. where crude stocks have climbed to their highest level since June 2021, according to the Energy Information A

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Falling Today

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were falling 4% in morning trading Monday at 10:37 a.m. on no company-specific news, but the stock has been on a tear so far this year, up 22% year to date. In a notable mention last week, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook told analysts during the tech giant's fiscal first quarter earnings conference call that the company was "all in" on being Taiwan Semiconductor's largest customer at its new Arizona facilities. Although Taiwan Semiconductor has been able to sidestep many of the supply chain snags that have embroiled other leading chipmakers, its own latest earnings report had the world's leading pure-play foundry saying weakening consumer demand could result in first-quarter revenue dropping as much as 5%, leading to cuts in this year's capital expenditures compared to a year ago.

  • Dell to cut over 6,000 jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Dell will cut over 6,000 jobs amid the ongoing wave of layoffs in the tech industry.

  • Major stock indices fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Tuesday.

  • Why QuantumScape Rocketed 50.1% in January

    A product-oriented press release at the end of December, falling inflation, and meme-stock traders all propelled QuantumScape higher last month.

  • Tyson stock falls as beef costs spike and chicken demand wanes

    Shares of Tyson Foods fell 6% on Monday after the company missed estimates in its latest quarterly results.

  • 2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The industrial sector is a good hunting ground for stocks that will benefit from rising inflation, specifically with railroads and defense contractors. Here is one railroad and one defense contractor with durable earnings streams to buy in February. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been a mainstay of the defense industry for decades, becoming one of the largest customers for the U.S. government and its allies.

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • If You're in Neurocrine Biosciences Consider Getting Out: Here's Why

    Prices declined below $106 in early trading Monday so traders should be out of longs. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has stalled the past three months. The trend-following Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bearish.

  • ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Armour Residential REIT (ARR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.