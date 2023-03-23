Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Returns to Miami April 11-12

The world's largest cannabis investing and finance event expands programming to address future of retail and crossover between mainstream and cannabis consumer products

Top executives from Twitter, Uber and other leading CPG and tech companies are among the featured speakers for the Miami conference

MIAMI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, will return to Miami on April 11-12, 2023, at the legendary Fountainbleu Hotel. With registrations up 30% compared to last year, the event is set to bring together over 3,000 industry operators, investors, policymakers, and advocates to conduct business and forge new partnerships.

The event comes at a time when several state markets are maturing and brands are expanding nationally. In response to this growth, Benzinga is introducing a new stage dedicated to brands and retailers to address the future of retail and the increasing crossover between mainstream and cannabis consumer products. Underscoring the convergence of cannabis and mainstream business, Benzinga will welcome Alexa Alianello, Twitter US Sales & Partnerships, Rohan Routroy, Manager, Brand Strategy at Twitter, Jesse Young, Global Lead, New Ventures from Uber Technologies and other top executives to be announced. This will be the first time Twitter will be meeting with cannabis industry executives to discuss the role the social networking giant will play in the budding cannabis industry, being the first platform in the social media landscape to open the door to cannabis advertising.

"We're thrilled to bring Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference back to Miami and expand our programming to provide even more value for attendees," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "We recognize that this is a difficult time across not only cannabis but several other business sectors. These times underscore the importance of creating strong relationships. We're truly proud to bring together this diverse group of advocates and investors to foster meaningful new ventures and engage in conversations about the current state of the industry."

Story continues

Benzinga Miami will feature a celebrated lineup of leading entrepreneurs, investors, executives and policymakers, including:

Rep. Dave Joyce, U.S. Representative for Ohio's 14th Congressional District

Rep. Troy Carter, U.S. Representative for Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District

Jessie Young, Global Lead, New Verticals, Uber Technologies

Gina Collins, CMO, Trulieve

Miguel Martin, CEO, Aurora Cannabis

Emily Paxhia, Managing Partner, Poseidon

Tim Seymour, CNBC News Anchor and Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management (SAM)

Matt Darin, CEO, Curaleaf

Weldon Angelos, Founder and President, The Weldon Project

Darren Weiss, COO, Verano Holdings

David Goubert, President and CEO, Ayr Wellness

Matt Hawkins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Entourage Effect Capital

Kristi Palmer, Co-Founder, Kiva Confections

Kelly Flores, COO, Wana Brands

Jason Wild, CIO and President at JW Asset Management

Wendy Berger, Board Member, Green Thumb Industries

Paul Weaver, Director and Head of Cannabis at Boston Beer

Gia Morón, President of Women Grow

Ticket prices for the conference begin at $297 for accredited investors and $897 for the general audience. Prices will increase as the date of the conference approaches. Benzinga provides discounted tickets for the conference to cannabis business owners who have obtained state certification for their social equity initiatives. If you want to obtain tickets at the lowest price, please click here .

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, The event attracts representation from more than 80% of the cannabis industry's market capitalization in one place. Benzinga provides attendees exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow. For more information, visit www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference

MEDIA CONTACT

Patrick Lane

events@benzinga.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benzinga-cannabis-capital-conference-returns-to-miami-april-11-12-301779418.html

SOURCE Benzinga