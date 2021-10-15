U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Benzinga Market Data to Be Leveraged by Fintech Startup Market Action

·2 min read

DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it has partnered with a fintech startup Market Action to provide data services for their web & mobile app.

"We are very excited to be involved with Market Action and to support young startups in the fintech space to spur innovation," said Benzinga's TJ Paige. "As interest in options trading continues to grow, Benzinga's real-time market data help keep Market Action subscribers up-to-date as the latest trading catalysts unfold."

"We are excited to partner with Benzinga, a premier source for market data as we launch our app to provide retail traders with real-time actionable data. We are extending an invitation to retail traders to sign up for our public beta at MarketAction.Live and request feedback as we continue to develop our app and its services," said Darshan Gajiwala, founder and President of Market Action.

About Market Action
MarketAction.live is an options flow app built for retail traders. The easy-to-use Market Action app utilizes technology to analyze market data and brings forward information within its user-friendly widgets to help its customers identify the most active options trades occurring in near real-time. Market Action LLC does not make investment recommendations, instead trusting investors with the tools and data they need to make their own well-informed decisions.

Hosted on Google Cloud's low latency network, subscribers can expect near real-time market data for unusual options activity. The ticker flow analysis tool allows traders to quickly analyze the options flow for any ticker symbol and get a general direction on what the flow is predicting, how it has been trending, what strikes, or options contracts are being traded throughout the day & much more. The Market Action team strives to simplify and visualize actionable information to give retail traders an edge in identifying and analyzing trades with minimal effort.

About Benzinga
Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content coveted by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

