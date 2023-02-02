U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,154.35
    +35.14 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,866.30
    -226.66 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,084.17
    +267.85 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.81
    +28.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.20
    +17.40 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.95 (+4.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    -0.0077 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3530
    -0.0440 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3700
    -0.5550 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,855.38
    +782.00 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.40
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,837.48
    +76.37 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Benzinga Recognizes Women's Impact In Psychedelics By Appointing Six Industry Trailblazers To Its Advisory Council

·6 min read

DETROIT, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, has added 6 new members to its Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council.

Leaders in the Psychedelics Industry
Leaders in the Psychedelics Industry

These 6 new members are:

  • Amanda Siebert, Author, Journalist, Photographer, Host

  • Kathryn Walker, CEO, Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness

  • Lauren Taus, Psychedelic Assisted Therapist, Inbodied Life

  • Lindsay Hoover, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, JLS Fund

  • Najla Guthrie, CEO, Wellbeing Digital Sciences

  • Natalie Ginsberg, Global Impact Officer, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, (MAPS)

What Is The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council

Unlock the secrets of the psychedelics industry with the elite thought leaders of the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council, an extension of Benzinga's strong commitment to content and education through its daily psychedelics coverage and its Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference.

Comprised of the industry's most respected figures, the council members will share their unparalleled insights on the latest trends and news, as well as forecasts. The council not only recognizes the achievements of industry pioneers but also grants Benzinga readers and conference attendees access to credible, expert analysis.

From exclusive articles, expert opinions, and live discussions at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conferences, to informative quotes on relevant news, the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council is your ultimate guide to the psychedelics industry.

"Benzinga is a media giant that has dedicated a large amount of real estate to emerging markets, such as cannabis, crypto, and psychedelics. We truly care about the growth of these industries and strive to provide the most up-to-date news, data, and executive insights to the Benzinga community," says Elliot Lane, Head of Cannabis and Psychedelics Partnerships at Benzinga. "A diverse group of thought leaders throughout the mental health industry has joined our Benzinga Psychedelic Advisory Council to communicate their firsthand knowledge directly to the individual, a value for consumers not found anywhere else in this space."

More About The New Members

Kathryn Walker

CEO

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness

Kathryn Walker is the CEO of Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) which serves as a leading mental health and wellness company lead by a comprehensive team of specialty providers. Kathryn worked at a Level 1 Trauma Center in Tennessee for 9 years before attending anesthesia school at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. She practiced anesthesia of all specialties for 8 years before opening the first Revitalist location in Knoxville, TN in 2018. Today Kathryn operates as a leading advocate for psychedelic medicine as she continues to advance her comprehensive skill set recently graduating with her second Master's degree in Psychiatric Nursing as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Recognizing the need for community access, Kathryn founded the national mental health 501c3 nonprofit, Community Change Foundation (CommunityChangeFoundation.org). This nonprofit foundation focuses on providing financial assistance to veterans, frontline workers, and the financially disadvantaged seeking help with psychedelic therapies. Kathryn incorporated Community Change Foundation in 2019.

Recognizing the need for education and training advancements, Kathryn founded the American Association of Psychedelics (AAPsychedelics.org). This education non-profit 501c3 aims to continually bring high-quality education and training to all disciplines of providers. Kathryn incorporated the American Association of Psychedelics in 2021.

Lindsay Hoover

Co-Founder & Managing Partner

JLS Fund

Lindsay Hoover is a co-founder and Managing Partner of JLS Fund, a PsyTech venture fund. JLS is investing in the exciting convergence of science, technology and neurology, catalyzed by the enormous potential of plant-based and psychedelic medicines to heal illness and enhance wellness. We invest in drug development and delivery technologies, supporting and enhancing software and technologies, and related consumer products and services.

Najla Guthrie

CEO

Wellbeing Digital Sciences

Najla Guthrie is revolutionizing the way we treat and talk about wellness. Her extensive list of accomplishments includes founding KGK Science, publishing over 50 papers in peer-reviewed journals, becoming the CEO of Wellbeing Digital Sciences, and her research on the effects of citrus juices and their constituent flavonoids on breast cancer cells.

Najla is a global leader in the nutraceutical and emerging psychedelic industry with a focus on how the development of natural compounds can fundamentally change the way we treat and prevent mental illness. She continues to present and speak at a global level, lobby for the advancement of policy changes in the supplement and cannabis industries, and lead the team at Wellbeing Digital Science and KGK Science.

Natalie Lyla Ginsberg

Global Impact Officer

Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, (MAPS)

Natalie Lyla Ginsberg (MSW) is the Global Impact Officer at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, (MAPS), and the co-founder of the Jewish Psychedelic Summit. She works for the ethical, accessible and safe integration of psychedelics in mainstream culture and society. Natalie joined MAPS in 2014, founding the Policy & Advocacy department, and serving as its director for 5 years. She also initiated and co-developed MAPS' Health Equity program, including MAPS' first MDMA Therapy Training for Communities of Color. Before joining MAPS in 2014, Natalie worked as a Policy Fellow at the Drug Policy Alliance, where she helped legalize medical cannabis in her home state of New York, and worked to end New York's race-based marijuana arrests. Natalie currently lives in Los Angeles, CA. She received her B.A. in history from Yale College and her master's of social work (M.S.W.) from Columbia University.

Amanda Siebert

Author, Journalist, Photographer, Host

Amanda Siebert is an author and freelance multimedia journalist focusing on culture, science, business, and health in the cannabis and psychedelics spaces. She is currently a contributing writer at Healing Maps, DailyOm, and Forbes, the co-founder and editor-in-chief at Inside the Jar (on hiatus), and the host of the podcast, Root Medicine. Her first book, "The Little Book of Cannabis: How Marijuana Can Improve Your Life", was published by Greystone Books in 2018 on the same day cannabis was legalized in Canada. In 2019, it was named the #1-selling non-fiction cannabis book in the country. In her second book, "Psyched: 7 Cutting-Edge Psychedelics Changing The World," (published October 2022) she breaks down the history, science, and cultural and medical uses of seven different psychedelic drugs and plant medicines, contextualized with case studies and interviews with scientists, doctors, therapists, advocates, ethnobotanists, practitioners, and users.

Lauren Taus

Psychedelic Assisted Therapist

Inbodied Life

Lauren Taus is a psychedelic-assisted therapist, trained to work with both psychoactive compounds and plant medicines. Lauren leads Inbodied Life, a group therapy practice that also offers immersive educational programs for clinicians to learn psychedelic-assisted therapy and integration in contexts that hold personal healing as essential to effective facilitation. Lauren is a lifelong student, educator and activist. For decades, Lauren's work has focused on creating aligned, and kind mind-body connections to support complete health for individuals and the collective. Lauren is a regular speaker and contributor in the larger space of psychedelic medicine. Her work has been featured in DoubleBlind, Chacruna, The Guardian, NY Magazine and more.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benzinga-recognizes-womens-impact-in-psychedelics-by-appointing-six-industry-trailblazers-to-its-advisory-council-301736294.html

SOURCE Benzinga

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now

    On any list of biotech plays that might multiply in value in a relatively short period, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is likely to be near the top of the list. It's exploring whether its drug called simufilam is safe and effective to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease, though its clinical trials have (so far) shed little light on the issue. The biggest reason to sell Cassava stock: After an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of simufilam, the market reacted quite negatively to the release of new data that management spun as being positive.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    It's easy to see why investors might assume that early-stage gene-editing companies like CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are too inscrutable to approach. In fact, smart investors know (at least) three key things about this business, and you should too -- especially if you're considering purchasing shares sometime soon. CRISPR has a few partners, but its most important one by far is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

  • Eli Lilly Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2023 Outlook, On Trulicity Strength

    "Over the course of this critical year, we hope to launch as many as four new medicines for challenging diseases, while advancing our next generation of molecules currently in Phase 3." said CEO David Ricks.

  • Why the FDA's Rejection of Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's Drug Is Actually Great News for the Stock

    When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejects a key drug from a healthcare company, it can send the stock spiraling into a sell-off. In order for the FDA to be confident in a drug's effectiveness, it needs to have a large enough sample size to evaluate it. Unfortunately, in Eli Lilly's case, it simply didn't have enough data points for the agency to make a positive conclusion about the treatment and grant it accelerated approval.

  • A woman with a 100-pound leg spent her childhood hiding. Now she’s a model.

    Mahogany Geter, a model in Tennessee, was born with lymphedema in her left leg, which she says caused it to eventually swell to 100 pounds.

  • Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, Or Caffeine?

    Elon Musk, in August last year, weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of various psychoactive substances on spiders. The study evaluated the web pattern formed by spiders when fed marijuana, LSD, speed, and caffeine. The results of the study published in 1995 showed that the ones given caffeine and L

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Small Cap Stocks That Can Rip Higher in 2023

    Considering his status, only a brave financial prognosticator would tell investors to ignore some advice from Warren Buffet. That, however, is what Bank of America's Savita Subramanian currently recommends investors should do. While the investing sage has often said that the best strategy for retail investors is to purchase and hold an index fund that keeps track of the S&P 500, Subramanian, who is the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA, does not think that is the best way forwa

  • Meet KemPharm’s new CEO, a West Point grad who will lead the expansion into rare disease drugs

    This Orlando-area expansion means more job creation and investment at KemPharm’s Celebration headquarters.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • MD gene therapy invented at Nationwide Children's could hit $4B annual sales if approved

    "A promise to translate brilliant science to life-altering, life-changing therapies – not at some distant vanishing point in the future," the CEO told investors. "Patients can actually benefit from that science now."

  • There Are Two Main Reasons Why Your Nose Won't Stop Running

    Clear dripping fluid can be annoying, and a sign of infection or allergies. Here's how to dry up a runny nose fast, according to a doctor.

  • Benefits of a plant-based diet: What happens to your body when you stop eating meat?

    There are a range of short and long-term effects your body experiences after cutting meat from your diet.

  • Ideal blood pressure may remodel brain clearance pathways linked to brain health, dementia

    Research Highlights: Close review of MRI scans found more intensive high blood pressure treatment (targeted to achieve a systolic pressure less than 120 mm Hg) was more effective than a less-intense treatment goal of 140 mm Hg systolic in achieving a ...

  • Jane Fonda says her eating disorder took over her life: 'If I keep on like this I’m gonna die'

    The 85-year-old actress opens up about what led her to recovery.

  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pfizer’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Stevo, Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go […]

  • Prothena Touts Encouraging Data From Early-Stage Alzheimer's Candidate

    Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) announced topline data from the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) study for PRX005 for Alzheimer's disease. PRX005 is one of three global neuroscience research and development programs in collaboration between Prothena and Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY). Study participants received a single dose of PRX0005 or placebo intravenously (IV) and were followed for up to two months. The data exhibited that all three dose-level cohorts of PRX005 were gener

  • Eli Lilly's weak fourth-quarter sales cloud 2023 profit forecast

    Sales of Lilly's older treatments such as diabetes drugs Humalog and Lispro as well as cancer therapy Alimta have come under pressure due to price cuts and generic competition. Shares of the U.S. drugmaker dropped 2% before the bell as sales of its diabetes treatment Mounjaro also fell short of analysts' expectations, which could raise investor concerns as the drug is expected to be among Lilly's growth drivers this decade.

  • Numinus Receives Clinical Trial Application Approval from Health Canada for Experiential Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Training using Psilocybe Cubensis Tea

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has received approval from Health Canada for its experiential training study that will test the safety and clinical efficacy of whole Psilocybe cubensis tea for therapeutic use, and enable practitioners to further their understanding of psychedelic-assisted therapy through exper

  • Dr. Heller: Vaccines save lives. Please don't ignore your doctors.

    Two years ago, I lost two friends to one of the strains of Covid 19. They both had refused the Covid vaccine, preferring to achieve “natural immunity”. Instead, they achieved “natural selection” and …

  • Why are people turning to psychedelics like ayahuasca?

    Ayahuasca is a psychedelic tea whose roots go back hundreds of years to ceremonial use by Indigenous groups in the Amazon region. It's widely used in South America where it is legal in several countries, including Peru and Brazil. Despite its illegal status, ayahuasca has become increasingly popular in the U.S., and interest has intensified as celebrities like NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood star Will Smith talked about attending ceremonies.