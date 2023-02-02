U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Benzotriazole Demand Grows as Strong Need for Ultraviolet Stabilizers in Several End-use Industries: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The global benzotriazole market is rapidly developing as a result rising demand for ultraviolet stabilizers and corrosion inhibitors in a variety of end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging

Rockville, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global benzotriazole market is expected to achieve a valuation of US$ 900 million by the end of 2033, increasing rapidly at 8.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Benzotriazole (BTA) is an organic compound well-known for its flexibility. Benzotriazole is a high-grade corrosion inhibitor for copper, copper alloys, and yellow metal protection. Benzotriazole works by forming a compound between copper and benzotriazole that acts as a passivation layer to safeguard the metal from corrosion. It can be utilized as a silver polishing agent in dishwasher detergent, a restrainer in photographic emulsions, and as a lubricant additive. Benzotriazole can also be used to make anti-fading agents for metals, UV stabilizers, antiseptic agents, and photoconductors.

Download Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8326

Benzotriazole-based ultraviolet stabilizers are frequently employed in industrial and personal hygiene products to safeguard the material or skin from damaging UV radiation. An ultraviolet stabilizer absorbs ultraviolet light. It is widely used to protect materials by preventing harmful ultraviolet light from damaging them, hence enhancing the materials' performance, durability, stability, and service life. The growing demand from applications such as plastics, adhesives, coatings, and personal care is driving the sales growth of benzotriazole-based ultraviolet stabilizers. Plastics are regarded as one of the most important applications for benzotriazole-based ultraviolet stabilizers in both emerging and developed economies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global benzotriazole market is worth US$ 400 million in 2023.

  • Demand for benzotriazole is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

  • The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 900 million by 2033.

  • The market in the United States was valued at US$ 96 million in 2022.

  • The plastics segment is estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the benzotriazole market are focusing on new developments and technologies, strategies, product innovations, and long-term contracts to gain market share. Moreover, the global market is providing numerous opportunities for small manufacturers and startups to develop innovative solutions.

  • In January 2022, Emerald Performance Materials listed four chemical plants in Henry, Illinois, for sale. Formerly, the processing and production units were utilized to develop antioxidants, accelerators, and specialized chemicals. Emerald's operations were officially suspended in September 2021 following the company's acquisition by the New York-based private equity firm American Securities LLC.

  • In October 2021, Azelis signed a new distribution agreement with Hexigone, a corrosion inhibitor manufacturer in the United Kingdom. Hexigone corrosion inhibitors will be sold by Azelis throughout Europe, Ukraine, Turkey, and the Baltics. Azelis' Hexigone line of products is intended to allow the company to deliver unique anti-corrosion coatings and applications. As per Azelis, Hexigone's focus on sustainability, including the replacement of traditional heavy metals, phosphates, and toxic chromates with manufactured organic additives, is consistent with the company's commitment to sustainability.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8326

Key Companies Profiled

  • Beijing Wisdom Chemicals

  • Nanjing Trust Chem

  • Seiko Chemical

  • Hangzhou Jingyou Chemical

  • Nanjing Shenbai Far East Chemica

  • Rugao Jinling Chemical

  • Shivam Chemicals

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global benzotriazole market due to increasing awareness of the harmful effects of UV rays. The United States is leading in the regional market due to the substantial use of benzotriazole in personal care products.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific is following North America in terms of growth. Japan and South Korea are major markets in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, Europe is making considerable contributions to the global market. Germany is playing a significant role in the European market due to the thriving automobile industry.

Key Segments of Benzotriazole Industry Research

  • By Application :

    • Plastics

    • Coatings

    • Adhesives

    • Personal Care

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific & China

    • Middle East & Africa

Full Access of This Report Is Available: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8326

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global benzotriazole market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (plastics, coatings, adhesives, personal care, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Benzoate-Free Enzymes Market: Benzoate-Free Enzymes, a chemical prominently used preservative, effective principally against yeast. Increasing competition for dairy products with clean and private labels resulted in the introduction of new and innovative products, such as benzoate-free enzymes, is the prominent factor driving the benzoate-free enzymes market.

Benzoic Acid Market: The global sales of the Benzoic Acid Market in 2021 were held at US$ 1 Billion. With a 4.7% CAGR during 2022 – 2032, the projected market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.6 Billion by 2032.

Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate Market: Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate also known as p-hydroxybenzoic acid ethyl ester sodium salt. Furthermore, sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate can also be used in pharma applications such as herbal medicines, instrument sterilization, parent drug, etc.

Poly-p-phenylene-2, 6-benzobisoxazole (PBO) Market: A high performance fiber, PBO (or Poly-p-phenylene-2, 6-benzobisoxazole), is a heat resistant fiber. The benzene fused oxazole ring structure is the backbone of the rigid PBO molecular chain.

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact: 
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak
Email: yash@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


