Benzyl Alcohol Market to witness 18.5 thousand units growth | High demand expected in APAC | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global benzyl alcohol market size is expected to increase by 18.5 thousand units, expanding at a CAGR of 2.48% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan is creating several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Read Our Sample Report for highlights on the market size, regional growth opportunities, and other important statistics about the market.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the role of benzyl alcohol as a preservative and flavoring agent. Changes in lifestyles and food habits of people have significantly increased the demand for processed foods and beverages globally. In addition, the rise in the disposable incomes of consumers has increased the spending on dining out and the consumption of ready-to-eat foods. Benzyl alcohol is widely used in the food and beverage industry to increase the shelf life of food products. Therefore, the increasing consumption of processed and ready-to-eat foods is expected to drive the growth of the global benzyl alcohol market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of benzyl alcohol in personal care products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Increasing Use Of Benzyl Alcohol In Personal Care Products

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the side effects of parabens and silicones in products such as eye shadows, face creams, wrinkle-free creams, and other night creams. This is forcing personal care product manufacturers to use natural safer alternatives such as benzyl alcohol as a preservative in personal care products and cosmetics such as body lotions, sunscreens, shampoos, soaps, and hair care solutions. This trend is expected to further accelerate the growth of the global benzyl alcohol market during the forecast period.

Get to know about other factors impacting the growth of the market. Read Our Report Sample Now

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the benzyl alcohol market by end-user (paints and coatings, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others) and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. Governments in many APAC countries are undertaking various initiatives to strengthen healthcare. In addition, about 45%-55% of the global demand for various vaccines is supplied by India. In January 2020, pharmaceutical exports in the country stood at USD 12USD 14 billion. All these factors are driving the growth of the benzyl alcohol market in APAC.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development.

Gain confidence by Requesting a Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.48%

Market growth 2020-2024

18.5 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.34

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, Germany, India, US, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Charkit Chemical Co. LLC, Elan Chemical Co., Emerald Performance Materials LLC, Greenfield Global Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LANXESS AG, Richman Chemical Inc., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. 

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Charkit Chemical Co. LLC

  • Elan Chemical Co.

  • Emerald Performance Materials LLC

  • Greenfield Global Inc.

  • Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

  • Hydrite Chemical Co.

  • INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • LANXESS AG

  • Richman Chemical Inc.

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benzyl-alcohol-market-to-witness-18-5-thousand-units-growth--high-demand-expected-in-apac--technavio-301578874.html

SOURCE Technavio

