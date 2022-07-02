Benzyl Alcohol Market to witness 18.5 thousand units growth | High demand expected in APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global benzyl alcohol market size is expected to increase by 18.5 thousand units, expanding at a CAGR of 2.48% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan is creating several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by the role of benzyl alcohol as a preservative and flavoring agent. Changes in lifestyles and food habits of people have significantly increased the demand for processed foods and beverages globally. In addition, the rise in the disposable incomes of consumers has increased the spending on dining out and the consumption of ready-to-eat foods. Benzyl alcohol is widely used in the food and beverage industry to increase the shelf life of food products. Therefore, the increasing consumption of processed and ready-to-eat foods is expected to drive the growth of the global benzyl alcohol market during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the increasing use of benzyl alcohol in personal care products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.
Benzyl Alcohol Market: Increasing Use Of Benzyl Alcohol In Personal Care Products
Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the side effects of parabens and silicones in products such as eye shadows, face creams, wrinkle-free creams, and other night creams. This is forcing personal care product manufacturers to use natural safer alternatives such as benzyl alcohol as a preservative in personal care products and cosmetics such as body lotions, sunscreens, shampoos, soaps, and hair care solutions. This trend is expected to further accelerate the growth of the global benzyl alcohol market during the forecast period.
Benzyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the benzyl alcohol market by end-user (paints and coatings, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others) and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
The APAC region led the market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. Governments in many APAC countries are undertaking various initiatives to strengthen healthcare. In addition, about 45%-55% of the global demand for various vaccines is supplied by India. In January 2020, pharmaceutical exports in the country stood at USD 12 – USD 14 billion. All these factors are driving the growth of the benzyl alcohol market in APAC.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Competitive scenario
