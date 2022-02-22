U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

BEQUANT Pro, the industry-leading prime broker, integrates Kraken

·2 min read

ST. JULIANS, Malta, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEQUANT, the digital asset prime brokerage and exchange, is pleased to announce that Kraken has been integrated on its prime brokerage platform, BEQUANT Pro, and added to the growing list of exchanges that BEQUANT offers to its clients.

BEQUANT logo
BEQUANT logo

BEQUANT Pro will act as a broker, providing BEQUANT's clients access to the Kraken exchange. This is in addition to all of Pro's features including transfer management, cross-margining and leverage and access to another 12 major exchanges, including Binance, FTX, KuCoin, Bitfinex, OKX and BEQUANT Exchange.

Kraken is a US-based exchange and bank founded in 2011. It is available in 176 countries and lists 112 cryptocurrencies to trade.

BEQUANT Pro is a prime brokerage platform for institutional clients for a new digital asset class. Its 100+ institutional clients are offered direct market access to multiple trading venues, simplified KYC and compliance verification and an ability to create multi crypto and fiat accounts.

BEQUANT Pro users benefit from group-level reduced trading costs, up to 9x portfolio leverage, dedicated 24/7 customer support and an individual client manager, as well as OTC block trade execution and fiat-to-crypto trading.

George Zarya, Founder and CEO, BEQUANT, commented: "We are pleased to integrate Kraken and expand the BEQUANT Pro offering to our institutional client base."

"Kraken's market share is substantial and we hope that its offering will attract more and more professional traders to access it through our unique, marketing-leading prime brokerage platform."

About BEQUANT

BEQUANT is where traditional investing meets cryptocurrency - a one stop solution for professional digital asset investors and institutions.

Located and regulated in Malta, BEQUANT's breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody and fund administration, all enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency trading, liquidity and direct market access for investors.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

© BEQUANT Pro Limited 2022

https://bequant.pro/

https://bequant.io/

Contact
Kez Duxbury
Head of PR
kez.duxbury@bequant.io
+44 (0)7833433128

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bequant-pro-the-industry-leading-prime-broker-integrates-kraken-301486660.html

SOURCE BEQUANT

