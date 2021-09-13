U.S. markets closed

Berdon LLP Named One of the 2021 Long Island Top Workplaces by Long Island Press and Dan's Papers

Berdon LLP
·3 min read
Berdon LLP has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Long Island Press and Dan&#x002019;s Papers.
Berdon LLP has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers.
Berdon LLP has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Long Island Press and Dan's Papers.

Long Island, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berdon LLP has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers. The winners are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

“We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace on Long Island, more so because the award is based entirely on employee responses. With less than 60 companies making this year’s list, we believe this achievement speaks to our continued efforts to create the best environment possible for our staff,” said Co-Managing Partner, Mark Bosswick, CPA, J.D., LL.M. “We recently moved into a new office space in Long Island and took the opportunity to incorporate unique technology and design features to enhance collaboration and innovation. By providing a physical environment that embodies our core values of camaraderie, teamwork, diversity, inclusion, and a commitment to continuous learning, we’re giving our employees the tools and resources they need to develop their skills, grow their professional networks, and advance their careers. We are always working diligently to enhance our employee experience and are excited to continue to do our part to benefit the Long Island business community.”

ABOUT BERDON LLP

Berdon LLP was founded in 1917 and is proud to be consistently ranked among the nation’s top accounting and advisory firms. With more than 400 professionals and staff, Berdon is dedicated to helping clients, across multiple industries, benefit from the Firm’s comprehensive array of accounting, tax, financial, and management advisory services. In a culture that fosters teamwork and innovation, Berdon focuses on people, both clients and personnel, and helping them improve and achieve their strategic objectives. Our mission to Listen, Solve, Do drives Berdon’s professionals to keep to the highest standards, deliver technical excellence, and exhibit professionalism in all that they do. These principles have been the cornerstone of Berdon since its founding and have propelled Berdon to national prominence in the industry. Our service combines CPAs, lawyers, accountants, and other specialists, offering a full array of services designed to ensure compliance, drive efficiency, and preserve wealth.

ABOUT ENERGAGE
Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Bridget Doidge Berdon LLP 212-699-6708 bdoidge@berdonllp.com


