U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.05
    -0.89 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.42 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    -0.0130 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1273
    -0.0108 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0550
    +0.3520 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,651.62
    -378.64 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.15
    -3.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

BeReal experiences a multi-hour outage, refuses to explain

0
Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Gen Z's favorite social app BeReal experienced a lengthy outage today, which the company only acknowledged with a brief -- and fairly vague -- tweet, stating: "yup, we're on it." In recent months, the Paris-based app maker has seen its photo-sharing service climb to the top of the App Store, ousting competitors like Facebook, Instagram and even TikTok from the No 1 spot, at times. But the company has also developed a reputation for not being very communicative -- a pattern that extends to its own users, it seems.

To date, the startup hasn't officially offered an on-the-record interview with press, though it's been willing to meet with some for off-the-record briefings. (Or apparently, on background if you're the Financial Times.)

This hesitancy to communicate goes beyond the media, however. Today, when BeReal faced a lengthy outage -- one that spanned multiple hours and frustrated its users who could no longer upload photos -- the company had little to say.

Meanwhile, devoted users stormed the account's Twitter replies asking for more information while others posted to the hashtag #BeRealDown with their complaints. Many just wanted to know if the problems they were experiencing with the app were also impacting others. They had no information.

Reached for comment, BeReal declined to answer a number of questions related to its outage, including things like what caused it, how widespread it was, and whether the company had a sense of when it would be resolved.

Understandably, its team may have been struggling to address the technical issues before responding to these inquiries. But when the outage was resolved hours later, we were only pointed to this tweet that stated: "all good now."

This lack of transparency from a company that simultaneously pushes its user base of millions to "be real" with one another is starting to wear thin.

At this point, we have to wonder how a company like this would respond if there ever was a more serious issue impacting its platform. What if BeReal experiences a data breach or hack? What if bad actors engaged with the platform in some way -- will BeReal have anything to say then?

The company cannot keep pretending it's a tiny, indie app maker. It's raised a $30 million Series A, led by Andreessen Horowitz and Accel followed by a Series B from DST Global, valuing the startup, pre-money at $600+ million, reports said. The app has seen nearly 46 million installs, according to data from Sensor Tower. It's still today the No. 3 app on the U.S. iPhone App Store's non-game charts -- having only temporarily lost its top spot to widget creation apps following the launch of iOS 16. It soon plans to monetize with subscriptions.

While being press-avoidant may be a strategy BeReal is employing for now, being non-communicative with its own users seems like a mistep. BeReal has been on the rise, but it can't count on its continued success just yet.

After all, young people are nothing if not fickle when it comes to trying out and abandoning new social experiences. And TikTok just outright cloned the entire BeReal format as did Instagram and Snapchat to some extent. If BeReal wants to be seen as a company and not just a feature to be copied, it's time for it to act like one.

TikTok’s BeReal clone is now available as standalone app outside the US

BeReal reportedly considers paid features in lieu of advertisements

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia CEO Says ‘Moore’s Law Is Dead’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that expecting twice the performance for similar cost is "a thing of the past" for the chip industry.

  • Where Will Apple Be in 5 Years?

    There are plenty of reasons Apple stock can outperform over the next five years. Just ask Warren Buffett.

  • Oracle Has Shocking News That You Should Know

    Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported solid results in its first fiscal quarter. On a constant currency basis (without foreign currency effects), its cloud infrastructure revenue increased 58% year over year, and cloud application revenue jumped 48%. In addition to the impressive cloud business growth, Oracle's founder and chairman, Larry Ellison, delivered some shocking news.

  • Peloton Doubles Down on Making Incredibly Bad Decisions

    At some point, connected fitness company Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) needs to decide what it wants to be. Is it a luxury fitness equipment company selling to those who don't think twice about dropping thousands of dollars on shiny new products? With CEO Barry McCarthy taking over earlier this year, it seemed like Peloton was moving toward becoming a mainstream brand.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Getting Lift From Carrier Promotions, Advertising

    Apple iPhone 14 sales are off to a brisk start, helped in the U.S. by high-profile ad campaigns and major wireless carrier promotions.

  • Western Digital's Charts Keep Going South

    Mizuho Securities reduced its fundamental rating of Western Digital to "Neutral" from "Buy" earlier on Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of WDC, below, we can see how prices have weakened in the past twelve months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak all year and just declining to a new low for the move down.

  • Apple Watch Ultra Review: Better Battery Life, but Not Quite Extreme

    Apple’s newest wearable is for endurance athletes and outdoorsy types, with multiday battery life and a rugged build. So how does it fare against reigning champ Garmin?

  • Elon Musk is getting ready to unleash an army of humanoid robots. Here's what he wants to use them for

    On September 30, Tesla plans to unveil a prototype of Optimus, its humanoid robot.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Demand Is Strong. Will There Be Any Left for Christmas?

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees "minimal inventory in Apple stores or on the website by mid-November." He notes the higher-end models are doing well for a reason.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Will Greener Networking Lift Comcast's Stock?

    Cable veteran Comcast just announced an ambitious energy-saving effort. How important is this project to investors?

  • If This Pops Up on Your Computer, Turn It Off Immediately, FBI Says in New Warning

    From the chance to reconnect with old friends to the ability to watch funny videos at any moment, the internet has provided us with quite a lot to be grateful for. But unfortunately, with the good comes the bad. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has long been advising Americans to be cautious when going online, as criminals are keen on attacking people virtually, and there are so many different ways you could be making yourself a target for scammers. Now, the agency is warning the publi

  • Lowe’s unveils industry-first digital twin technology to optimize store operations

    Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has debuted an interactive store technology in Charlotte that seeks to optimize operations and cater to customer needs.

  • Microsoft Appears Programmed to Keep Going Down

    Microsoft was reviewed on Sept. 1, and we continued our bearish outlook for the shares. Prices have made a new 52-week low, even though the company raised its dividend by 10%. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • This Company Is Taking Cloud Customers From Amazon

    With stocks looking like they're taking another dive down this year, it might be a good time to consider one of the few remaining areas that's still growing -- the cloud. Cloud revenue, that is, not cloud stocks. Cloud stocks are down across the board.

  • Iridium Announces Operation Pacific Waves

    Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced Operation Pacific Waves (OPW), a series of partnership-driven field exercises involving more than 20 organizations. Focused on the Indo-Pacific region, OPW will deploy Iridium® and Iridium Connected® equipment in live scenarios highlighting the Iridium network's resilient, real-time and truly global capabilities. A variety of Iridium SATCOM field demonstrations will take place in coordination with an international contingent of organizat

  • Is AppleCare+ Worth Buying for Your iPhone?

    Given the high costs of iPhones and repairs, it might be time to think about protecting your investmentBy Melanie PinolaWith starting prices of $999 and $1,099, Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 P...

  • Intel Might Be Moving On From Its Gaming GPU Ambitions -- That Wouldn't Be a Bad Thing

    Rumor has it that Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Arc lineup of video gaming GPUs (graphics processing units) is already being nixed -- just a handful of years after originally being announced and long before any of these dedicated graphics cards ever really took root in the market. For sure, it's just a rumor, and Intel has subsequently defended its Arc gaming lineup as safe. Before I go into what I think all this means for the company (and the stock), I first want it known that I'm certainly not rooting against Intel.

  • Apple Faces Back-To-Back iPhone 14 Glitches, Looks To Resolve Pro Camera Issue By Next Week

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) worked on a software update to prevent the iPhone 14 Pro rear cameras from shaking when used with some third-party apps. Apple looks to release the update next week, marking at least the second for the iPhone 14, Bloomberg reported. On launch day, Apple asked the users to update to iOS 16.0.1 to address a problem related to activating FaceTime. Also Read: You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple Users complained about the iPhone 14 Pro c

  • Bo's futuristic e-scooter will gain a solar-powered charging stand in late 2023

    Would you park your $2,400 e-scooter outside if it was attached to a solar charging dock?