BERG to Present Latest Research to Improve Pancreatic Treatment at The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress

Research will unveil cutting-edge technology to improve the lives of patients suffering from this deadly disease

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BERG, a clinical-stage biotech that employs patient biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to research diseases and develop innovative treatments, today announced its participation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress, from September 16-21, 2021. At the event, the company will unveil its most recent medical and clinical research developments for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) as part of its Project Survival® longitudinal prospective clinical trial with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), a research and teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School (HMS).

The presentation entitled "Identification of Novel Protein Biomarkers for FOLFIRINOX- Based Chemotherapy Response in Advanced Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Using Patient Omics and Bayesian AI" is a coordinated effort based on BERG's prospective pancreatic cancer biomarker and precision medicine program, as well as its Phase 2 Pancreatic cancer therapeutic program involving BPM 31510. As part of the research, BERG's Interrogative Biology® platform was used to identify relationships between patients receiving FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy treatment as well as additional therapies to identify biomarkers indicating overall survival.

"This multidisciplinary collaboration is an important step on the road to personalized treatment for pancreatic cancer," said Dr. A. James Moser, Co-Director of the Pancreas and Liver Institute at BIDMC, and Professor of Surgery at HMS. "This protein biomarker panel is a promising tool in the fight against this dreadful disease and may change the way chemotherapy is prescribed for patients around the world."

The research cohort was comprised of data accumulated from over 450 patients who were molecularly profiled to identify innovative biomarkers for the treatment and stratification of patients with pancreatic cancer.

"Understanding the biology of PDAC patients will be critical in increasing life expectancy for one of the most common and devastating types of pancreatic cancer," said Dr. Niven R. Narain, BERG Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At BERG, we are committed to continuing to do the hard work to improve the quality of life, treatment, and patient stratification for those inflicted with pancreatic cancer. This week's presentation is just the next step in our journey as we work to transform the treatment of this disease."

Pancreatic Cancer is the third leading cause of death of all cancers with only a 10% survival rate. Lack of early detection often leads to advanced diagnosis in most cases, resulting in devasting impacts on the family unit.

"Losing my father to this devastating disease put a fire in me to work tirelessly to help support research for early diagnoses and treatment after experiencing the effect of pancreatic cancer. BERG has led a bold conquest to use leading-edge technology to create both diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to improve the lives of patients and families. The partnership led by BERG and BIDMC has been the most forward-thinking collaboration in this area of medicine, it provides hopes and real solutions", said Kendra Bahneman Haywood, Executive Director, Alliance of Families Fighting Pancreatic Cancer (AFFPC).

Presentation Details:

Presentation Title Poster

Display

Session

Number Presenter On-Demand E-Poster Display

Dates Identification Of Novel Protein

Biomarkers For FOLFIRINOX-Based

Chemotherapy Response In

Advanced Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

Using Patient Omics And Bayesian AI 1485P A.J. Moser September 16-21,

2021

The Abstract is available online, and the Poster will be available to registered ESMO 2021 Congress attendees starting Thursday, September 16th.

About BERG

BERG LLC is a clinical-stage, artificial intelligence-powered biotech leveraging its proprietary platform, Interrogative Biology®, to map disease and revolutionize treatments across oncology, neurology and rare diseases. By taking a Back to Biology™ approach, BERG is able to identify critical biomarkers that can accelerate the discovery and development of treatments aimed at the most promising therapeutic targets and pathways. BERG has leveraged both Interrogative Biology and traditional R&D methods to develop a robust pipeline of first-in-class product candidates and diagnostics that advance bold innovations that have the potential to improve patient lives. To learn more about how we're enabling bold innovation, visit berghealth.com.

