U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.47
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.80
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9986
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1456
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9470
    -0.2520 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,340.48
    +716.31 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

BERGAMO BRESCIA ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023

·2 min read

Two great northern Italian cities rich in history, culture, art, nature and landscape are Italian Capital of Culture for the first time.

Green light for campaign to encourage an international public to discover these extraordinary cities

BERGAMO AND BRESCIA, Italy, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Capital of Culture initiative launched in 2014 promotes the appreciation of Italian cultural heritage with projects and activities. For first time, two cities have come together as the Italian Capital of Culture in acknowledgement of the cultural vibrancy that emerged during the pandemic. This extraordinary project is supported by leading Italian companies – Intesa Sanpaolo and A2A as Main Partners, Brembo as System Partner – and institutional partners such as the Italian Culture Ministry and the Fondazione Cariplo.

For the first time, two cities have come together as the Italian Capital of Culture in acknowledgement of the cultural vibrancy that emerged during the pandemic. Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 will kick off a project to tackle contemporary challenges focused on culture, sustainability, welfare, innovation. A programme of 100 major projects and 500 initiatives. It begins with a magnificent inaugural ceremony on 21-22 January and continues all year with events linked to music, theatre, art and much more
For the first time, two cities have come together as the Italian Capital of Culture in acknowledgement of the cultural vibrancy that emerged during the pandemic. Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 will kick off a project to tackle contemporary challenges focused on culture, sustainability, welfare, innovation. A programme of 100 major projects and 500 initiatives. It begins with a magnificent inaugural ceremony on 21-22 January and continues all year with events linked to music, theatre, art and much more

Changing a territory through culture. The Bergamo and Brescia initiative will kick off a wide-ranging project to tackle contemporary challenges focused on culture, sustainability, enhancement of the artist heritage, welfare and innovation. Italian Capital of Culture 2023 has a packed programme of 100 major projects and another 500 initiatives, the work of many organisations through a network of joint planning.

It begins with a magnificent inaugural ceremony on the 21st and 22nd of January, 2023 and continues all year with events linked to music, theatre, art and much more. The Festival of Lights will get the ball rolling: Brescia (10-19 February) and Bergamo (17-26 February) will become open-air art galleries, featuring prestigious national and international artists.

The campaign to draw in an international public will unveil an unexpected face of Italy, breaking out of the "information bubble": Bergamo and Brescia are less well-known destinations than the main Italian cities popular with foreign visitors but art, centuries-old tradition, innovation, majestic natural landscapes, historical monuments, food, wine and much more can all be found there.

"Bergamo and Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023," said Bergamo's Mayor, Giorgio Gori, "is a joint approach to the challenge our two cities wanted to tackle at a historic time of great change. Culture, as well as being an essential lever for attracting tourism, is vital for the improvement of the life of our communities."

Brescia's Mayor, Emilio Del Bono, commented: "As Italian Capital of Culture 2023, Bergamo and Brescia are renewing their production system and cultural offer at all levels, cooperating with associations and businesses, preserving and augmenting the heritage, attracting tourists and creating new opportunities for development and training."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913298/Bergamo_and_Brescia.jpg
Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913299/BGBS_2023_Logo.jpg

BGBS 2023 Logo
BGBS 2023 Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bergamo-brescia-italian-capital-of-culture-2023-301640619.html

SOURCE Italian Capital of Culture 2023

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

    Joining in the rally (surprisingly) are cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). On Friday, industry bellwether Carnival announced a massive miss on its third-quarter earnings report -- $0.65 per share in losses, much worse than Wall Street's predicted loss of $0.13 per share -- and revenue that was a whopping $800 million below projections. Adding to investors' misery, Carnival warned that the fourth quarter is shaping up to be below average for bookings, and that the company is anticipating another loss.

  • The 1 Soaring Cruise Ship Stock Worth Watching Tuesday

    Wall Street remained in a bullish mood, building a two-day winning streak as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose by around 3%. Yet among the cruise operators, there's really only one that has the best chance ever to get back to its previous record highs.

  • New hotel data shows how Dreamforce was — and wasn't — like 2019

    New lodging data from last month's Dreamforce underscores the conference's massive impact on downtown hotels, while highlighting the disparities between the events of previous years. Statistics from analytics firm STR show that hotel occupancy was 95.1% in the downtown San Francisco submarket over the first two days of this year's Dreamforce, the annual convention hosted by Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). It's the first data accounting for Dreamforce's impact beyond that provided by host Salesforce, which provided the 40,000 attendance number and estimated an economic impact to the city of about $40 million.

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Norwegian Makes Covid Change Royal Caribbean, Carnival Have Not

    This summer, all three of the major cruise lines began loosening their covid protocols. For a while, there was a standard protocol that the three cruise lines, Royal Caribbean International , Carnival Cruise Line , and Norwegian Cruise Line , followed. The crew had to be vaccinated and regularly tested, while all passengers 12-and-over must be vaccinated and provide proof of that before boarding and all passengers must provide a negative covid test taken no more than two days before their sailing.

  • Carnival Stock: Next Stop, $6?

    One analyst set a price target for the leading cruise line operator that it hasn't hit since 1992.

  • Airbnb hosts are getting fed up with bad guests, red tape and corporate competitors

    While Airbnb guest resentment has bubbled up on social media this year, another group is equally or more frustrated: the hosts themselves.

  • What to know about Southwest Florida International Airport reopening Wednesday

    For the first time since September 27, Southwest Florida International Airport is set to reopen. Here's what you need to know before you fly.

  • Marriott (MAR) Banks on Unit Expansion Efforts, RevPAR Dismal

    Marriott's (MAR) emphasis on expansion of luxury portfolio brands bodes well. However, a decline in RevPAR from pre-pandemic levels is a concern.

  • Virgin Atlantic's New Gender-Affirming Uniform Policy Could Change The Game

    "As a trans nonbinary person who regularly faces a sea of 'ma’am' when I travel, I’m here to tell you that it’s huge."

  • Epic Pass and Telluride Ski Resort Extend Long-Term Partnership

    Today, Vail Resorts and Telluride Ski & Golf jointly announced a multi-year extension of their partnership that began in 2018. With this extension, Epic Pass, Epic 4-7 Day Pass (with All Resort Access) and Epic Adaptive Pass guests will continue to have access to the renowned destination of Telluride.

  • Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Make Travelers' Itinerary Exciting

    Booking Holdings (BKNG) arm Priceline and the leading tours and activities business Musement introduces Priceline Experiences to dish out a flurry of activities for travelers to spice up their outings.

  • 10 Surprisingly Affordable Lake Towns To Own Property in Across the US

    Whether you're looking for a permanent residence with proximity to water or an idyllic summer getaway, a lake town can be the ideal place to buy a home. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips...

  • Factbox-Europe's travel disruption stretches into autumn

    After sweeping job and pay cuts when COVID-19 brought travel to a grinding halt, staff across the industry from pilots to baggage handlers are asking for big pay increases and better working conditions. ** European flights faced widespread disruption on Sept. 16 as a French air traffic controllers' strike forced airlines to cancel half of those scheduled to arrive or depart Paris airports and others due to have flown over France. Ryanair said the travel plans of 80,000 passengers had been affected as it cancelled 420 flights, mainly intended to fly over France.

  • United suspending service at New York’s JFK

    United Airlines is suspending service at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City as it continues negotiating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to expand its schedule at the airport. United told its employees about the change in a letter on Friday, saying the airline’s existing schedule of four flights per day did…

  • Loretta Lynn Died at Her Beloved Tennessee Ranch: All About Her Famous Home and How to Visit

    The country music legend died Tuesday at her home, which has become a popular tourist destination for her fans

  • Why Carnival Stock Fell 2.7% on the Market's Up Day

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) fell 2.6% on Monday, which may not seem like very much. According to The Fly, analysts Brandt Montour, Benjamin Chaiken, and Christopher Stathoulopoulos -- of Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Susquehanna, respectively -- all lowered their price targets for Carnival this morning.

  • Polen Capital: “Airbnb (ABNB) has a Unique Value Proposition”

    Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Focus Growth Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -23.94% net of fees compared to a -16.10% return for the S&P 500 and -20.92% return for the Russell 1000 Growth Index. […]

  • 9 Top Places for Gen Z To Live and Work Remotely

    Choosing the right place to live is not an easy decision. It can be stressful to weigh the pros and cons of living in different areas and the job and social opportunities different locations feature....

  • Airbnb Denies Refunds For Displaced Guests Due To Hurricane Ian

    It seems many are struggling after learning that Airbnb denies refunds for those left displaced by Hurricane Ian in Florida.