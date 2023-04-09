Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis AG (VTX:TIBN) Has Fared Decently But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead For The Stock?

Most readers would already know that Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis' (VTX:TIBN) stock increased by 9.9% over the past three months. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis is:

2.4% = CHF3.3m ÷ CHF136m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis' Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.9%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 46% seen by Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.9% in the same period, we still found Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis' performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

