This Bergen Rite Aid is the latest set to close after company files for Chapter 11

A Rite Aid Pharmacy in Hackensack will close in just under two months, a spokesperson confirmed by email, the latest of more than 200 closures across the U.S since the struggling retail pharmacy chain filed for bankruptcy.

The official closing date for the 219 Essex St., Hackensack location will be June 16. The last date of operation for the pharmacy will be May 16, according to the spokesperson.

With the Hackensack closure, 71 Rite Aids remain across New Jersey.

Signs on the front doors of the Rite Aid on South Street in Morristown announce the store's closure Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Rite Aid filed in October for the Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the beleaguered company faces slumping sales and battles lawsuits over its alleged role in fueling the opioid epidemic by illegally filling prescriptions for painkillers. As part of the process, Rite Aid embarked on plans to close over 400 of its more than 1,800 stores in the U.S at the time.

The Rite Aid spokesperson would not say whether this closure was directly related to the retail pharmacy chain’s bankruptcy.

“Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business,” the spokesperson said.

“In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance.”

According to Rite Aid, store employees are given the opportunity to transfer to another location — an offer which 75% of staff at the Hackensack location have so far accepted.

