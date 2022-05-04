U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,177.50
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,073.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,121.00
    +33.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.80
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.89
    +1.48 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.50
    -7.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.25
    -3.09 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1690
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,310.39
    -237.34 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.58
    -6.67 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

BERGENBIO ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF BUSINESS STRATEGY FOCUSED ON NSCLC AND COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRRGF

  • BerGenBio to focus on two key opportunities for its lead compound bemcentinib

  • trategic focus anchored in strong scientific rationale, supported by dataset from over 600 patients demonstrating bemcentinib's biological and clinical activity matched with significant unmet medical needs

BERGEN, Norway, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE:BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, announces today an update on its business strategy. BerGenBio will now focus on two key indications; 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and COVID-19, which the Company believes offer the optimal path towards translating BerGenBio's strong scientific foundation into significant value generation from marketed products to address unmet medical needs.

The opportunity

BerGenBio has for many years pioneered research into AXL inhibition, with its lead development candidate bemcentinib showing clinical potential in oncology and infectious disease. With over 600 patients dosed (approx. 400 in oncology and approx. 200 in COVID-19), the Company has built a large dataset demonstrating biological and clinical activity while simultaneously defining dosing regimens to identify an appropriate balance of safety and efficacy.

The updated business strategy announced today builds on bemcentinib's mode of action and data gathered from a broad clinical exploration to progress two distinct opportunities with the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients: NSCLC and COVID-19. Both indications show strong evidence of bemcentinib activity, with the advantage of accumulation in target organs, options for accelerated registration, compelling competitive advantages, and both represent high unmet medical needs.

Martin Olin, Chief Executive Officer of BerGenBio, commented: "BerGenBio has been at the forefront of understanding of AXL biology and, having pioneered this area, we remain confident that selective AXL inhibition holds significant potential as a transformative treatment modality for several serious diseases. A rapidly evolving treatment landscape, with improved standards of care in areas such as oncology requires BerGenBio to be nimble and identify specific opportunities where we can address unmet needs in a competitive manner.

With this in mind we believe that by introducing a laser focus and rightsizing the organization on two key areas where we see our pipeline has the greatest impact, we are efficiently advancing BerGenBio's potential; building on our strong scientific foundation to deliver new drugs to market resulting in better outcomes for patients and the generation of significant value for our shareholders."

NSCLC

Despite advances in treatment, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths throughout the world. Approximately 85% of lung cancers are classified as NSCLC. BerGenBio is targeting 1st Line STK11 mutated Non-Squamous NSCLC patients, an extremely large patient population with very limited response to the standard of care treatments. STK11 is an important tumor suppressor gene reported to confer immunotherapy resistance in NSCLC and is present in up to 20% of NSCLC patients.

Pre-clinical and clinical studies have suggested a mechanism by which bemcentinib may restore response to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy and enable the avoidance of chemoresistance in NSCLC patients harboring STK11 mutations, thus potentially offering a treatment option to those patients who respond poorly to existing therapies. Data from the subset of STK11mutated patients treated in the Company's BGB008 study in 2nd line NSCLC also provides early indications of efficacy in this biomarker driven patient population.

The FDA has recognized that STK11 is currently a "non-actionable" mutation – one that confers poor outcome and has no specific therapeutic approaches today and have granted BerGenBio a Fast Track Designation for bemcentinib in this setting. To date, bemcentinib is to the Company's knowledge the only selective AXL inhibitor in development for patients with STK11 mutation. BerGenBio has a strong proprietary position for treatment of this population and believes there may be a potential for an accelerated approval pathway in this patient sub-set.

COVID-19

Despite the success of vaccines, there is still a large number of hospitalized patients that remain in need of improved therapeutic options for COVID-19. Research into bemcentinib's potential in hospitalized COVID-19 patients began in 2020, in response to the emergence of the pandemic, and based on the Company's understanding of AXL's role in mediating aggressive diseases.

Recently, BerGenBio announced results from the Phase II sub-protocol of the platform ACCORD2 study, which met its primary and key secondary endpoints, with demonstrable efficacy in patients on top of current standard-of-care treatments including remdesivir and corticosteroids. Further, bemcentinib has been selected to be studied under the EUSolidAct platform trial through a sub-protocol enrolling 500 patients across European sites. Given the ongoing need for new treatment options for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the novel mechanism of action of bemcentinib (independent of the spike protein), along with potential to confirm the ACCORD2 data in the EUSolidAct trial, the Company believes that this could warrant Emergency Use Authorizations based on precedents.

The Company believes that the unique mechanism of action and properties of bemcentinib positions it well as a novel treatment modality within severe respiratory infections beyond COVID-19.

With a focused strategy and rightsized organization BerGenBio plans to unlock significant potential value related to the two indications selected and define the path to market.

An investor call will take place today at 1pm CEST (7am ET), full details below.

Web link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20220504_12

Dial-in details:

PIN Code: 712491

NO: +47-21-956342

UK: +44-203-7696819

US: +1 646-787-0157

SE: +46-4-0682-0620

DK: +45 78768490

Contacts:

For BerGenBio:
Martin Olin CEO, BerGenBio ASA
ir@bergenbio.com

Rune Skeie, CFO, BerGenBio ASA
rune.skeie@bergenbio.com

International Media Relations

Mary-Jane Elliott, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone
Consilium Strategic Communications
bergenbio@consilium-comms.com
+44 20 3709 5700

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including cancer and severe respiratory infections. The Company is focused on its proprietary lead candidate bemcentinib a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in development for STK11 mutated NSCLC and COVID-19.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bergenbio-asa/r/bergenbio-announces-launch-of-business-strategy-focused-on-nsclc-and-covid-19,c3559610

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15728/3559610/1574049.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bergenbio-announces-launch-of-business-strategy-focused-on-nsclc-and-covid-19-301539272.html

SOURCE BerGenBio ASA

Recommended Stories

  • This Analyst Says to Be Positive About Novavax’s Covid Vaccine Chances

    Like Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX) has Covid-19 vaccine. Unlike Pfizer or Moderna, Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine hasn't yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- not even for restricted "Emergency Use Authorization," or EUA. But it soon might. On Friday last week, the FDA announced that on June 7 it will convene an advisory committee to review Novavax's application for its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine for potential EUA. A positive outcome isn't certain, and even i

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot is riding on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell parries a question he’ll surely be asked after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision: is a 75-basis-point rate hike in the cards at some stage?Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • AMD Soars After Data-Center Chip Sales Fuel Upbeat Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that the chipmaker continues to make strides in its most lucrative market: data-center processors. Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income C

  • Airbnb, Lyft stock up after first-quarter earnings beats

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews Airbnb and Lyft's reported Q1 earnings.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Twitter warns Musk risk factor could cost its staff and advertisers

    Fears continue over planned changes to Twitter’s culture instituted by senior execs such as its head of legal, Vijaya Gadde.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • BP stock pops on strong Q1 earnings, Big Oil share buybacks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings results for oil giant BP and textbook provider Chegg.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • Lyft stock plunges 26% after forecast, rider numbers come up short

    Lyft Inc. said Tuesday that it had a better-than-expected first quarter, with Chief Executive Logan Green saying ride-hailing volumes hit "a new COVID high," but shares plunged after executives' forecast came up short.

  • Spero lays off 110, looks to kill UTI drug

    Spero Therapeutics Inc. is laying off three-quarters of its workforce — about 110 employees, leaving the company with just 35 full-time workers. The layoffs come as Cambridge-based Spero (Nasdaq: SPRO) indicates that the future of a treatment for complicated, drug-resistant urinary tract infections, called tebipenem, is uncertain. In a statement, the company said that discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding tebipenem's approval for use in adult patients had yielded "substantive review issues."

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Ford Has a Powerful Surprise That Rivals Won't Like

    Ford began the production of the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its popular pickup F-150, last month.

  • Guardant Launches a Blood Screen for Cancer, in Challenge to Illumina and Exact Sciences

    Guardant Health launched its first blood-based screening test for colon cancer, creating competition for the blood test sold by the Grail unit of Illumina.