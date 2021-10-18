U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

Berger Financial Group, Inc. Acquires Dane Holdings, Inc. of Arizona

·2 min read

Largest acquisition outside of Minnesota will expand Berger Financial Group's wealth management offerings

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based wealth management firm, Berger Financial Group, Inc. is excited to announce its acquisition of Dane Holdings, Inc., a financial and tax consultancy firm with locations in Scottsdale and Sun City West, Ariz. This will be the largest out-of-state acquisition for Berger Financial Group and raises the firm's total to $1.5 billion in client assets (AUM). This will be Berger Financial Group's 13th acquisition since being established 40 years ago. Its last out-of-state acquisition was in Vermont.

Berger Financial Group is one of only a few wealth management firms that offers an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Dane Holdings and their employees, along with previous acquisitions, became part of the ESOP when acquired by Berger Financial Group.

"Expanding to where our clients are located or will be located is essential to us at Berger Financial Group in order to continue providing quality financial and wealth expertise," said Mark Berger, principal and financial advisor for Berger Financial Group. "After our out-of-state success in Vermont, we are so excited to be accessible to clients in Arizona. We know that acquiring Dane Holdings will do great things for the future of all parties."

The two offices in Sun City West and Scottsdale practice in the fields of income tax, financial planning and investment management. As most wealth management firms do not have tax professionals in-house, Berger Financial Group is a leading innovator in the wealth management industry.

"After more than 20 years of running Dane Holdings, we are excited to see a firm as successful and forward-thinking as Berger Financial Group take over," said Danny Meyer, President and founder of Dane Holdings, Inc. "Our current clients will benefit from having access to a leader in wealth management with a diverse roster of clients."

Dane Holdings will take Berger Financial Group's name and all full-time employees currently working in the two locations will remain employed.

About Berger Financial Group, Inc:
Berger Financial Group, founded in 1981, is a full-service Independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm. Their dedicated team of more than 40 full-time employees, half being women, possess the qualifications necessary to help you reach your goals, and the genuine care to guide with you on your wealth journey. Offering financial planning, income tax, and portfolio management all under one roof by our advisors, Berger Financial Group aims to simplify the complexities of your personal and professional financial life. For more information, visit bergerfinancialgroup.com.

Contact:
Carol Schuler
carol@cschuler.com
612-281-7030

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berger-financial-group-inc-acquires-dane-holdings-inc-of-arizona-301401513.html

SOURCE Berger Financial Group

