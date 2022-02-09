U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Bergio International Announces Full Payment on Trillium’s Note

·4 min read
  • BRGO

Bergio International Announces Full Payment On Trillium's Note

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry has reported a $500,000 note has been fully paid to Trillium. Trillium was instrumental in funding two key acquisitions which immediately propelled Bergio's brand portfolio to the next level. Bergio's liabilities, balance sheet, and stockholder equity has drastically improved with the payment of the note.

Berge Abajian, CEO, Bergio International stated, "I am pleased tfdhat Trillium has been fully paid and converted. I am also thrilled that the funds from Trillium were used for an outstanding strategic plan to purchase Aphrodite's, a demi-fine and costume DTC (direct to consumer) jewelry brand and Gearbubble, a B2B POD (print on demand) consumer goods company which has transformed our brand portfolio to be the renowned leader in our niche".

He continued, "A key creditor is now off our books, I understand that it led to some dilution. But with Trillium being paid in full the dilution will slow down. However, this Trillium dilution was instrumental which fueled our explosive growth last year. We expanded our ecommerce platforms, provided an end to end solution on both B2C and B2B fronts, and capped record sales. And, we're ahead of our projections. Our most recent acquisition, Aphrodite's, led the way with the largest sales revenue within our portfolio. While Gearbubble achieved the highest growth rate during Q4. We are in a solid position currently and will be focussing on critical growth opportunities in 2022."

He added, "With a bolstered balance sheet and stockholder equity this gives the company an opportunity to be funded through regular conventional loans and avoid funding via convertible notes, a direction that we're heading to."

Bergio is on an even higher trajectory for growth this year than last year. The brand is moving forward in 2022 with an enhanced outlook for all aspects of its business including development plans and product offerings.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Media Contact

Alina Keo
alina@aphrodites.com
(952) 681-0406

Investor Relations

John Guercio
jpguercio@aol.com
(845) 216-3100

SOURCE: Bergio International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688075/Bergio-International-Announces-Full-Payment-on-Trilliums-Note

