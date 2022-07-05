U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,784.50
    -42.75 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,731.00
    -330.00 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,461.25
    -150.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.30
    -22.20 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.81
    +0.38 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    +0.14 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0290
    -0.0134 (-1.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8530
    -0.0360 (-1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    28.79
    +0.08 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1973
    -0.0131 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7500
    +0.0900 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,457.29
    -254.35 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.18
    +2.04 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.37
    -139.28 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Bergio International’s B2B Gearbubble Brand Launches First Direct To Amazon Technology For Jewelry Niche

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRGO

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fashion-tech announces its B2B Gearbubble brand has created the world's first print-on-demand (POD) direct to Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) software for jewelry. This innovation piggybacks on its successful Amazon course launch as the company strategically develops a more robust suite of Amazon products and services.

Bergio International, Inc., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Press release picture
Bergio International, Inc., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Press release picture

Gearbubble's, Direct to FBA Engine, is a software integration that allows sellers to send products directly to Amazon FBA. Gearbubble sellers can simply click a few buttons and bulk send jewelry directly without the hassle of ever dealing with inventory. This proprietary stand-alone technology fulfills orders automatically.

Continuously innovating, the eCommerce company is the first in its niche that seamlessly integrated Etsy, Amazon, and Shopify. It provides this added value for all its sellers to boost revenue.

Brandon Shelton, CEO of Gearbubble shared, "Gearbubble's current focus is to innovate in the POD space through new technology and products. Our recently launched Direct to FBA Engine continues our tradition of being first to market. Online jewelry sales have been trending upward for the past 5 years and we see that trend continuing. Empowering our sellers to leverage Amazon's large marketplace and FBA fulfillment will help them increase their sales and also generate a new revenue stream for our company."

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio stated, "Being first in technology in the POD space is very crucial. Gearbubble is ahead of the pack with its vertical integration and innovative software. I'm proud to say that we're the market leader in jewelry for B2B."

He continued, "We have been investing a considerable amount in R&D and our efforts are paying off. I want to congratulate Brandon on leading the team on a successful launch. We always want to write the book and let others follow."

Amazon is one of Bergio's core strategic pillars across its entire brand portfolio for hyper-growth revenue while connecting with and broadening its worldwide customer base. It's the highest-ranking eCommerce platform in America and one of the world's largest marketplaces. In 2021, it had almost $470 billion in sales. And, Bergio plans to continue to leverage Amazon to springboard the company forward.

All sales figures and data for Amazon are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its sales reporting system.

For more information on Gearbubble, please visit www.gearbubble.com. For more information on Bergio, please visit www.bergio.com.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Media Contact

Alina Keo
alina@aphrodites.com
(952) 681-0406

Investor Relations

John Guercio
jpguercio@aol.com
(845) 216-3100

SOURCE: Bergio International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707241/Bergio-Internationals-B2B-Gearbubble-Brand-Launches-First-Direct-To-Amazon-Technology-For-Jewelry-Niche

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Big Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock on the Dip

    It's Nvidia's smallest business unit right now, but explosive growth could be around the corner for the automotive segment.

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Rally in the Second Half of 2022

    The stock markets just recorded their worst first half of the year since 1970. The biggest fallout of this bear market has been in growth stocks, with share prices of some falling by half or even more. Since growth stocks trade at high premiums, it's not surprising to see them fall fast when the markets turn choppy, especially on fears of an economic slowdown.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • HECLA ACQUIRES ALEXCO RESOURCE

    Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) (Hecla) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) (Alexco) are pleased to announce a definitive agreement for Hecla to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Alexco that Hecla does not already own. Each outstanding common share of Alexco will be exchanged for 0.116 of a share of Hecla common stock implying consideration of US$0.47 per Alexco common share and a premium of 23% based on the companies' 5-day volume weighted average price on th

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationU

  • 'The elephant in the room for Tesla,' according to WedBush's Dan Ives

    Some storm clouds are appearing on the horizon for Tesla bulls after a respectable second quarter.

  • Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro slid to a 20-year low against the US dollar as traders bet that the European Central Bank will go slower on raising interest rates as the economy risks being tipped into a recession.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationUkr

  • Shareholders in ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) have lost 60%, as stock drops 18% this past week

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CHPT...

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Don't Feed The Bear Market; BYD Leaves Tesla In The Dust

    Don't feed the bear market, prepare for the next bull run. Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 with BYD on tap.

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • Analysts Admit 10 Stocks Are Worth Way Less Than They Thought

    Analysts' price targets couldn't keep up with soaring S&P 500 stocks a year ago. Now analysts can't cut their targets fast enough.

  • Bitcoin Could Soar Over 40% by Year-End; Here Are 3 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Bitcoin might have cemented its status as “digital gold,” but one other widely touted purpose has yet to properly play out. The daddy of crypto is supposed to be a hedge against inflation but recent times have shown that soaring inflation has not provided a tailwind. In fact, Bitcoin's performance has followed the lead of the equity market, and mirroring the wide downturn in 2022, bitcoin’s price has tumbled over 70% since peaking last November. That said, the “death of bitcoin” has been announc

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

    Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Own JPMorgan (JPM) Shares?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks […]

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.