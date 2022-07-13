U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,826.75
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,990.00
    +24.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,793.25
    +14.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.90
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.77
    -0.07 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.90
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0048
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +1.12 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1929
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0980
    +0.2760 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,489.49
    -421.87 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.15
    -10.22 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Bergman & Beving’s Interim Report 1 April–30 June 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bergman & Beving AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BERG-B.ST
Bergman &amp; Beving AB
Bergman & Beving AB

Press release

Bergman & Bevings Interim Report 1 April–30 June 2022

First quarter (1 April–30 June 2022)

  • Revenue rose by 1 percent to MSEK 1,200 (1,193).

  • EBITA increased by 17 percent to MSEK 91 (78) and the EBITA margin improved to 7.6 percent (6.5).

  • Net profit rose by 15 percent to MSEK 55 (48).

  • Two acquisitions were carried out, with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 75.

CEO’s comments

“The Group’s positive performance continues” is how I would summarise the first quarter of the financial year, and I am pleased to report that the earnings have increased tenth quarter in a row. We delivered our highest quarterly result to date, with profit growth of 17 percent. The EBITA margin improved to 7.6 percent. All three divisions delivered increased earnings and improved operating margins, and 12 of our 19 profit units strengthened their earnings. This progress is a result of an increased focus on profit growth ahead of revenue growth, which means a focus on transactions where we offer higher added value and assigned a lower priority to lower-margin transactions. We have also continued to strengthen our decentralisation, increased our focus on profitability, intensified our management by objectives and increased our rate of acquisitions.

As part of our endeavour to increase the rate of acquisitions, we acquired Retco and Fallskyddspecialisterna during the quarter. Retco is a well-run, highly profitable company that affords us a market-leading position in Finland in automated welding technology for general industry, which is an expansive niche market. Cresto Group’s acquisition of Fallskyddspecialisterna is in line with our strategy to conduct add-on acquisitions in the company groups deemed to have favourable growth prospects.

However, the quarter has not been without its challenges. We experienced continued disruptions in the supply chain and were forced to counteract shipping, material, and production costs, which were at historically high levels. The effects of rising inflation, a weaker SEK, the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the uncertainty this is creating in the construction and industrial sectors have not yet had any major impact on demand for our products. But given the uncertainty regarding the future economic situation, our companies tightened their cost control during the during the quarter and began scaling down their buffer inventories.

We have a plan with tangible targets and activities for each company that we are carrying out on an ongoing basis. Progress is being made, but there are improvements left to be made. I therefore believe we have good potential to improve our profitability, earnings, operating margin and cash flow in all divisions, and I am convinced that our decentralised model will enable us to quickly adapt – company by company – to changing market conditions. Assuming that the underlying economic situation does not dramatically worsen, I am confident in delivering on our plan to double the Group’s operating profit within four to five years.

Stockholm, July 2022

Magnus Söderlind
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information is information that Bergman & Beving AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:45 a.m. CEST on 13 July 2022.

Bergman & Beving attracts, acquires and, over the long term, develops leading companies in expansive niches that deliver productive, safe, and sustainable solutions to the industrial and construction sectors. Through our companies, we are represented in over 4,000 sales outlets in more than 25 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 210 PERC cell efficiency achieves 24.5%, Trina Solar breaks world record for the 24th time

    On July 5, Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology (SKL PVST) announced that its proprietary industrial larger-area 210mm×210mm high-efficiency PERC solar cell, has achieved the efficiency of 24.5%, independently confirmed by National Institute of Metrology, China. It sets a new record for 210 p-type monocrystalline silicon PERC cells. This is the 24th time that Trina Solar creates the new world record, manifesting the company's long-standing technology leadership.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackChairman Bob Martin is taking over immediatel

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility

    The war in Ukraine, ongoing Covid concerns, market volatility and the threat of a recession are enough to make even seasoned investors anxious – particularly about how much of their portfolio is in stocks. Amid all the stress, including about … Continue reading → The post Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: META, GOOGL Among 26 Names On This Screen

    See who joins META and GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Here is how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • China’s Plunging Markets Flash Fresh Warning Signs on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese financial markets are flashing warning signs that another round of Covid shutdowns could create more turmoil for the economy. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of stocks has lost almost 9% since June 28 as

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Acquire Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners International Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners International Fund declined 12.04% in the first quarter, while the MSCI EAFE Index declined 5.91%. New investments have a high hurdle to qualify given […]