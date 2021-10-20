U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,506.00
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,291.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,378.25
    -20.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.30
    -3.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    -0.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5120
    +0.1520 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,983.04
    +1,678.78 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.46
    +18.10 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Bergman & Beving's Interim Report 1 April–30 September 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bergman & Beving AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Press release

Bergman & Beving's Interim Report 1 April–30 September 2021

Second quarter (1 July–30 September 2021)

  • Revenue amounted to MSEK 1,014 (1,013).

  • EBITA increased by 23 percent to MSEK 81 (66) and the EBITA margin improved to 8.0 percent (6.5).

  • Net profit rose by 25 percent to MSEK 50 (40).

  • Earnings per share increased to SEK 1.90 (1.45) before dilution and SEK 1.85 (1.45) after dilution.

Six months (1 April–30 September 2021)

  • Revenue increased by 5 percent to MSEK 2,207 (2,110).

  • EBITA increased by 22 percent to MSEK 159 (130) and the EBITA margin improved to 7.2 percent (6.2).

  • Net profit rose by 23 percent to MSEK 98 (80).

  • Earnings per share rose to SEK 3.65 (2.95).

Significant events since the start of the operating year

  • Magnus Söderlind took over as President & CEO for Bergman & Beving AB on 1 May 2021.

  • Three acquisitions have been carried out, with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 70.

  • Niklas Stenberg was elected as a new Director at the Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2021.

CEO’s comments

The Group’s positive performance continued during the second quarter of the financial year, and we delivered our highest quarterly earnings and operating margin since the split in 2017. Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 23 percent to MSEK 81 (66), and the operating margin improved to 8.0 (6.5) percent. A significant organic increase in earnings was noted, with previously acquired companies developing according to plan and making a positive contribution to the result for the quarter.

The Tools & Consumables division accounted for a significant improvement in earnings and operating margin during the quarter, primarily due to stronger earnings in Luna as a result of a recovery in demand from industrial customers as well as increased sales of proprietary brands. The Workplace Safety division also improved its earnings and operating margin. It was particularly gratifying to note that the division’s largest unit, Skydda, was able to compensate for the positive effects of the pandemic in the preceding year and deliver earnings that were in line with the year-earlier period. At the same time, several of the division’s product companies strengthened their earnings. Building Materials’ performance was roughly on a par with the year-earlier period, despite a slightly weaker market, particularly for ESSVE.

During the first half of the year, we further strengthened our decentralisation, increased our focus on profitability and intensified our management by objectives. I believe that we have a strong management team in place who have what it takes to deliver on our ambition to double our operating profit within four to five years. Our priority going forward will be to increase our value generation in order to strengthen our margins and improve our profitability (P/WC). Our efforts during the first half of the year contributed to a higher margin and improved P/WC, despite our decision to selectively increase our inventory levels to safeguard our delivery capacity. We will continue to implement initiatives to improve our earnings through our decentralised governance model, with clear objectives transformed into tangible action plans for each company covering various areas, such as customers, product range, purchasing and inventories.

We have taken a step in the right direction, but there is further potential in all divisions, and demand in our main markets is expected to remain favourable. Along with our initiated improvement programmes, this gives me great confidence in our future, even though ongoing disruptions in supply chains and longer delivery times could impact the business situation. Our strong financial position gives us the opportunity to take a forward-looking approach in our companies and at the same time acquire highly profitable operations with strong positions in their niches.

Stockholm, October 2021

Magnus Söderlind
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information is information that Bergman & Beving AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7:45 a.m. CET on 20 October 2021.

Bergman & Beving consists of leading companies with niche products and brands for professional users in manufacturing and construction in northern Europe. The Group consists of about 20 operations in about 20 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion.
Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • 3 Reasons Wells Fargo Is a Buy After Earnings

    The stock has seen volatility in recent months, but Q3 earnings continue to show that the bank is on the right path.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.

  • Excitement Builds As Big Oil Prepares To Release Earnings

    arnings season is finally upon us and analysts are expecting some big performances from the oil majors, with high oil and gas prices providing the companies with plenty of profit

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."