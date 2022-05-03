Bering Select™ Alaskan Cod Liver Oil Attains Sustainable Certification From Responsible Fisheries Management Group

Kosher and Marine Stewardship Council Certified Omega-3 Ingredients

DUTCH HARBOR, Alaska, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bering Select, manufacturers of wild caught Alaskan cod and salmon derived omega-3 ingredients, has announced the attainment of Alaskan Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM). Alaska RFM, is benchmarked by the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative and aligned with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries, the most comprehensive set of international standards and best practices for wild fisheries.

Joel Watson, President of Bering Select commented that, "Alaska RFM provides credible standards for sustainable fishing and supply chain traceability. Consumers and brand partners can feel confident that omega-3 ingredients sourced from Alaska RFM certified fisheries provide documented third-party assurance of responsible seafood sourcing policies".

Bering Select has a direct relationship with the fishing operations that harvest cod in the Bering Sea. Omega-3 ingredient manufacturing is conducted at their custom-built processing facility in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. According to company President Joel Watson, "By building our processing facility in Dutch Harbor, the epicenter of the Bering Sea fisheries, we can access fresh, abundant, line caught cod that we process when the fishing vessels return to port. This is a tremendous advantage that is reflected in the freshness and quality of our omega-3 ingredients."

About Bering Select

Bering Select, established in 2015, is an Alaskan manufacturer of specialty omega-3 superfood ingredients. Our cod derived ingredients are Non-GMO Project Certified, Marine Stewardship Council certified, Kosher certified, and we are members of 1% for the Planet. Bering Select also offers salmon derived ingredients.

Press Contact: Todd Parker

Phone: 949-278-7733

Email: tparker@beringselect.com

For additional information, please visit us at beringselect.com

