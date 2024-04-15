Berjaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BJCORP) most popular amongst retail investors who own 37%, insiders hold 26%

Key Insights

Significant control over Berjaya Corporation Berhad by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 16 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders own 26% of Berjaya Corporation Berhad

A look at the shareholders of Berjaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BJCORP) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 37% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 26% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Berjaya Corporation Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Berjaya Corporation Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Berjaya Corporation Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Berjaya Corporation Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Berjaya Corporation Berhad. Chee Yioun Tan is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.1% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.9% and 5.1% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 16 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Berjaya Corporation Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Berjaya Corporation Berhad. Insiders have a RM451m stake in this RM1.7b business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Berjaya Corporation Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 21%, of the Berjaya Corporation Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 4.3% of Berjaya Corporation Berhad. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Berjaya Corporation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Berjaya Corporation Berhad .

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

