Berjaya Food Berhad (KLSE:BJFOOD) Looks Inexpensive After Falling 28% But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Berjaya Food Berhad (KLSE:BJFOOD) shares are down a considerable 28% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 26% in that time.

After such a large drop in price, Berjaya Food Berhad may be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.9x, since almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 26x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Berjaya Food Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Berjaya Food Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Berjaya Food Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 36% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 12% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 10% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Berjaya Food Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Berjaya Food Berhad's P/E?

Berjaya Food Berhad's P/E has taken a tumble along with its share price. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Berjaya Food Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

