The Berjaya Food Berhad (KLSE:BJFOOD) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of Berjaya Food Berhad (KLSE:BJFOOD) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Berjaya Food Berhad's four analysts is for revenues of RM929m in 2024, which would reflect a perceptible 7.0% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing RM1.0b of revenue in 2024. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Berjaya Food Berhad, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 14% to RM0.56, suggesting concerns around Berjaya Food Berhad's valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 7.0% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 14% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.1% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Berjaya Food Berhad is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Berjaya Food Berhad's future valuation. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Berjaya Food Berhad going forwards.

