U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.81
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.50
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0088 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    -0.0110 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9580
    +0.4780 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,193.89
    -608.38 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.59
    -33.05 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Berkeley College Commemorates 90th Anniversary with Tree-Planting Ceremony in Soon-to-Be Tubman Square at Washington Park in Newark, NJ

Berkeley College
·5 min read

Berkeley College Commemorates 90th Anniversary with Tree-Planting Ceremony in Soon-to-Be Tubman Square at Washington Park in Newark, NJ

Berkeley College celebrated its 90th anniversary with a tree-planting ceremony held in Newark&#x002019;s Washington Park on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver (fourth from left) was among the honored guests to pay tribute to the College at the event. Pictured left to right: Luis Collazo, Campus Operating Officer, Newark, Berkeley College; Kevin L. Luing, Chairman, Berkeley College Board of Trustees; Busie Matsiko-Andan, Board of Trustees and Alumnus, Berkeley College; Oliver; LaTysha Gaines, 90th Anniversary Event Co-Chair and Campus Operating Officer, Woodland Park and Paramus, Berkeley College; Michael J. Smith, President, Berkeley College; Teri Duda, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, Berkeley College; Larry Crump, Newark City Council Member-At-Large; and Bryan Santiago, 90th Anniversary Event Co-Chair, Chair and Security Analyst and Administrator, Information Systems, Berkeley College.
Berkeley College celebrated its 90th anniversary with a tree-planting ceremony held in Newark’s Washington Park on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver (fourth from left) was among the honored guests to pay tribute to the College at the event. Pictured left to right: Luis Collazo, Campus Operating Officer, Newark, Berkeley College; Kevin L. Luing, Chairman, Berkeley College Board of Trustees; Busie Matsiko-Andan, Board of Trustees and Alumnus, Berkeley College; Oliver; LaTysha Gaines, 90th Anniversary Event Co-Chair and Campus Operating Officer, Woodland Park and Paramus, Berkeley College; Michael J. Smith, President, Berkeley College; Teri Duda, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, Berkeley College; Larry Crump, Newark City Council Member-At-Large; and Bryan Santiago, 90th Anniversary Event Co-Chair, Chair and Security Analyst and Administrator, Information Systems, Berkeley College.
Berkeley College celebrated its 90th anniversary with a tree-planting ceremony held in Newark’s Washington Park on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver (fourth from left) was among the honored guests to pay tribute to the College at the event. Pictured left to right: Luis Collazo, Campus Operating Officer, Newark, Berkeley College; Kevin L. Luing, Chairman, Berkeley College Board of Trustees; Busie Matsiko-Andan, Board of Trustees and Alumnus, Berkeley College; Oliver; LaTysha Gaines, 90th Anniversary Event Co-Chair and Campus Operating Officer, Woodland Park and Paramus, Berkeley College; Michael J. Smith, President, Berkeley College; Teri Duda, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, Berkeley College; Larry Crump, Newark City Council Member-At-Large; and Bryan Santiago, 90th Anniversary Event Co-Chair, Chair and Security Analyst and Administrator, Information Systems, Berkeley College.

Berkeley College Commemorates 90th Anniversary with Tree-Planting Ceremony in Soon-to-Be Tubman Square at Washington Park in Newark, NJ

Sheila Y. Oliver, New Jersey Lieutenant Governor (left), M. Teresa Ruiz, New Jersey Senator (center), and Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of Newark (right), were among dignitaries to pay tribute to Berkeley College during a ceremony celebrating its 90th anniversary at Washington Park in Newark, NJ, on September 29, 2021.
Sheila Y. Oliver, New Jersey Lieutenant Governor (left), M. Teresa Ruiz, New Jersey Senator (center), and Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of Newark (right), were among dignitaries to pay tribute to Berkeley College during a ceremony celebrating its 90th anniversary at Washington Park in Newark, NJ, on September 29, 2021.
Sheila Y. Oliver, New Jersey Lieutenant Governor (left), M. Teresa Ruiz, New Jersey Senator (center), and Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of Newark (right), were among dignitaries to pay tribute to Berkeley College during a ceremony celebrating its 90th anniversary at Washington Park in Newark, NJ, on September 29, 2021.

Newark, NJ, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley College celebrated its 90-year history in New Jersey with a tree-planting ceremony in Newark’s Washington Park on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Sheila Y. Oliver, New Jersey Lieutenant Governor, M. Teresa Ruiz, New Jersey Senator, and Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of Newark, were among the dignitaries to pay tribute to the College at the event.

The ceremony included recognition of a commemorative cherry tree in the soon-to-be renamed Tubman Square. Officials noted the symbolic importance of the tree’s location, which is positioned across the street from Berkeley College’s Newark campus at 536 Broad Street, where the College has operated a campus since 2006.

“I’m proud that (the tree) will stand next to what will become Tubman Square,” said Oliver. “It’s going to give a lot of inspiration to people as they learn the history of Harriet Tubman and then see this tree.

“This tree is actually going to be planted right next to the Tubman monument … that speaks volumes to the mission and vision of the college, making sure that you appeal to a diverse group of people in this city and making sure that they not only come to this school but they also graduate,” said Baraka.

The College was first established on September 28, 1931, in East Orange, NJ. Berkeley marked its return to Essex County with the opening of the Newark campus 15 years ago and has been part of the city’s economic revival.

“Besides our continued focus on student success where the student always comes first, Berkeley College maintains its dedication to being a part of the local community and giving back,” said Kevin L. Luing, Chairman, Berkeley College Board of Trustees, who also noted that since opening in 2006, more than 1,600 students have earned degrees from Berkeley’s Newark campus.

“Berkeley College has been part of (Newark’s) vibrance. We are a hub for technology, we are a hub for employment … we are also the epicenter for higher education institutions,” said Ruiz. “Berkeley has been a part of that fabric.”

Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College, said, “We are of this community. We take the young people and those who want to reskill and prepare them so that when they graduate they are going to be hired.”

Oliver, who served as the keynote speaker, also shared her long history with Berkeley College, which she said dates back to 2004 when she was elected to the New Jersey General Assembly. During her remarks, Oliver said, “The marriage of Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver occurred in the Berkeley College building in Newark.” She recalled her first meeting with the New Jersey Governor, which she said took place at Berkeley's Donald M. Payne, Sr. Library. “I wanted to introduce this person who was contemplating running for governor to some of the institutions that existed in our community,” she said.

“I wish you another 90 years of growth, another 90 years of service in our city and in the State of New Jersey,” said Baraka.

Additional festivities were held on September 28, 2021, in the municipalities where Berkeley’s other New Jersey campuses are located: Woodland Park, Woodbridge and Paramus, coinciding with a proclamation issued by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declaring September 28, 2021, as “Berkeley College 90th Anniversary Day.”

About Berkeley College
Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge, and Woodland Park, NJ, and in Midtown Manhattan, NY, and with more than 4,900 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for eight consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

Attachments

CONTACT: Chanel Donaldson Berkeley College 973-200-1048 Chanel-Donaldso@BerkeleyCollege.edu


Recommended Stories

  • Navient says it will stop servicing government-owned student loans

    Navient, one of the nation’s largest student-loan companies, plans to stop servicing government-owned student loans, the company said Tuesday. “The transition to repayment seemed impossible,” even before Navient’s announcement, said Persis Yu, the director of the Student Loan Borrower Assistance Project at the National Consumer Law Center.

  • Why Shares of Navient Fell Today

    Shares of student loan servicer Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) closed Wednesday's trading session down by almost 14% after the company said it had agreed to transfer the servicing of its U.S. Department of Education loans to Maximus (NYSE: MMS). Servicing those loans only provided about 6% of Navient's revenue. Navient adds another 5.6 million borrowers to the list.

  • University Endowments Mint Billions in Golden Era of Venture Capital

    Some schools, including Washington University in St. Louis and Duke University, gained more than 50%.

  • Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi: One of the biggest crises we have is the cost of child care

    Former PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi ranks as one of the most influential leaders of corporate America of the past decade. Yahoo Finance sits down with Nooyi to discuss her new memoir 'My Life in Full.'

  • A Week In New York, NY On A $100,000 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar. Calling all Canadians from Yukon to Newfoundland! Whether you love to budget or can’t tell the difference between an RRSP and TFSA, we want to read your Money Diary! Submit your diary here.Today: a PR manager who makes $100,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on an ape

  • What led to ‘If I was Black I would be picking cotton’ Olathe homecoming proposal?

    Kids can be stupid; that’s practically their job. So to only (or indelibly) blame these two idiots would be wrong. | Editorial

  • Racist graffiti that led to walkouts was made by nonwhite student, Missouri school district says

    Racist graffiti found in a Missouri high school's bathrooms was the product of a "hate hoax," the school district announced Tuesday.

  • Tense School Board Meeting Turns Violent Over New Mask Rules

    Eastern Carver County SchoolsA school board in Eastern Carver County, Minnesota, said Wednesday it’s beefing up security at board meetings after a debate over the district’s masking policy on Monday took a violent turn.The altercation unfolded after one masked man, Jonas Sjoberg, 48, appeared at the podium and praised the board’s decision to require masks after a number of other parents blasted the switch, according to video of the meeting posted online.“I wanted to share with you that the commu

  • School District Under Fire for Blackface, Mock Slave Trade Sinks to New Low

    Lindsey Wasson/Reuters A school board in Newberg, Oregon, where a teacher was recently fired after appearing at school in blackface to protest a vaccine requirement for staff, voted on Tuesday to ban educators from displaying “political” symbols like Pride and Black Lives Matter symbols on school grounds.The controversial ban paves the way for teachers in the district to be reported for displaying Black Lives Matter or Pride flags in their classrooms. It comes after a series of racist incidents

  • Robinhood’s Christine Brown on How the Company Is Making Crypto More Approachable

    For women investors who often feel unwelcome in these traditional financial spaces, Robinhood’s crypto platform is a safe space. The post Robinhood’s Christine Brown on How the Company Is Making Crypto More Approachable appeared first on Worth.

  • New chancellor at Kabul University bans women from campus

    New chancellor at Kabul University bans women from campus

  • From An Undergrad Business Degree To An MBA, Your Salary Will Increase This Much

    As part of their annual Salary Survey, the National Association of Colleges and Employers recently analyzed which master’s degrees created the biggest increase in earnings for graduates, known as a differential. However, unlike in 2019, when the program attracted the highest international MEP of $109,666, no international offers have been made in 2020 or 2021.

  • Indian online learning platform Vedantu becomes unicorn with $100 million funding

    Online learning platform Vedantu has raised $100 million in a new financing round and has become the latest Indian startup to become a unicorn following a year of strong growth. The round was led by Singapore-headquartered -- and Temasek-backed -- private equity firm ABC World Asia. Existing investors Coatue Management, Tiger Global, GGV Capital and WestBridge also "strongly" participated in the round, the startup said.

  • Whirlpool Brand Brings Care Counts™ Laundry Program to Benton Harbor Area Schools

    Benton Harbor-based Whirlpool brand installs washing machines and dryers in six schools across the district; provides access to clean clothes to combat chronic absenteeism for community students

  • Schools were sent fake NHS Covid vaccine letters to put students off jabs

    Schools have been targeted by fake Covid vaccine letters designed to deter students from taking the jab, it has emerged. The letters, containing a "consent checklist", were sent from an email address purporting to belong to the NHS. Headteachers were asked to distribute them to parents. After a parent shared one of the "checklists" on Twitter, Dr Jonathan Leach, the NHS England medical director for Covid immunisation, replied: "Just to confirm that this is not a legitimate NHS form." It is under

  • 25 Students Earn Fifth Third Education Scholarships from the Fifth Third Foundation

    CINCINNATI, September 28, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Since its founding in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation has made education programs a key priority. In 2005, Fifth Third established its Scholarship Prog...

  • UMass Amherst investigating ‘blatantly racist’ emails sent to Black students

    Officials at UMass Amherst have addressed the increase in racially targeted anti-Black incidents on campus, specifically a racist letter sent […] The post UMass Amherst investigating ‘blatantly racist’ emails sent to Black students appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ontario's Catholic School Boards Support Increased Educational Commitment and Funding for Mandatory Indigenous Learning in Curriculum

    The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association welcomes the announcement by the Ministry of Education to expand and strengthen First Nation, Métis and Inuit content and learning throughout the province's school curriculum.

  • Oregon school board adopts stricter political symbols ban

    An Oregon school board that acted last month to ban educators from displaying Black Lives Matter and gay pride symbols has broadened the policy to prohibit district employees from displaying all types of political symbols. The move by the Newberg School Board last month to keep staff from displaying BLM or gay pride flags prompted strong criticism and threats to boycott the town of about 25,000 people southwest of Portland and its businesses. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the board rescinded that rule Tuesday night and enacted a more sweeping policy banning any kind of political symbols, including those that support BLM or LGBTQ issues.

  • Official: Ruling means S. Carolina schools can require masks

    School districts in South Carolina now have the authority to require masks and should check with their lawyers on what kind of accommodations they need to make for medically vulnerable students, the state's education chief said Wednesday. The memo from Education Superintendent Molly Spearman came a day after a federal judge ruled with the parents of disabled students who said a state ban on mask mandates discriminated against them because they didn't feel safe sending them to public schools without required face coverings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Gov. Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson promised to appeal, while the lawmaker who introduced the ban again threatened to take money from districts that require masks.