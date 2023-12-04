Berkeley Energia Limited's (ASX:BKY) largest shareholders are retail investors with 54% ownership, institutions own 32%

Key Insights

Berkeley Energia's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 22 investors have a majority stake in the company with 46% ownership

Institutions own 32% of Berkeley Energia

If you want to know who really controls Berkeley Energia Limited (ASX:BKY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 54% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 32% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Berkeley Energia.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Berkeley Energia?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Berkeley Energia. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Berkeley Energia's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Berkeley Energia. Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.9% of shares outstanding. With 9.1% and 6.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Computershare Limited and Packer & Co., Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Robert Behets, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 22 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Berkeley Energia

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Berkeley Energia Limited. In their own names, insiders own AU$7.0m worth of stock in the AU$163m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 54% of Berkeley Energia shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 9.1% of Berkeley Energia. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Berkeley Energia , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

