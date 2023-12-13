Berkeley Group Holdings (LON:BKG) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Berkeley Group Holdings (LON:BKG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Berkeley Group Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£516m ÷ (UK£6.9b - UK£1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Berkeley Group Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Berkeley Group Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Berkeley Group Holdings' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Berkeley Group Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Berkeley Group Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 56% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Berkeley Group Holdings (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

