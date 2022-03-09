U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,251.00
    +82.25 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,195.00
    +593.00 (+1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,596.00
    +329.00 (+2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.90
    +35.60 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.67
    -6.03 (-4.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.20
    -44.10 (-2.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    -0.48 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0091 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9010
    +0.0290 (+1.55%)
     

  • Vix

    32.43
    -4.02 (-11.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3142
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8090
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,944.62
    +3,043.96 (+7.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.83
    +73.33 (+8.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.94
    +118.83 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Berkeley Lights Announces Appointment of Dr. Siddhartha Kadia as Chief Executive Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Berkeley Lights, Inc
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BLI
Berkeley Lights, Inc
Berkeley Lights, Inc

Dr. Siddhartha Kadia, CEO of Berkeley Lights

&quot;I am honored to lead the talented Berkeley Lights team,&#x00201d; said Dr. Siddhartha Kadia. &#x00201c;Berkeley Lights is already revolutionizing how scientists can access primary cell biology to make extraordinary discoveries and I look forward to leveraging my experience leading both life sciences tools and services businesses as we build on the Company&#x002019;s momentum.&quot;
"I am honored to lead the talented Berkeley Lights team,” said Dr. Siddhartha Kadia. “Berkeley Lights is already revolutionizing how scientists can access primary cell biology to make extraordinary discoveries and I look forward to leveraging my experience leading both life sciences tools and services businesses as we build on the Company’s momentum."

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI) (“Berkeley Lights” or the “Company”) a leader in digital cell biology, today announced it has appointed Dr. Siddhartha Kadia as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. Dr. Kadia succeeds Eric D. Hobbs, Ph.D., as part of the previously announced leadership transition. Dr. Kadia will remain a member of the Berkeley Lights Board of Directors.

Dr. Kadia is an accomplished executive, bringing more than two decades of relevant industry and leadership experience as well as significant expertise in globally commercializing disruptive life science technologies and services. Previously, Dr. Kadia served as president and CEO of EAG Laboratories, a scientific services company providing analytical testing and consulting solutions, which was acquired by Eurofins Scientific in December 2017. Prior to EAG Laboratories, Dr. Kadia served in several senior executive roles including the president of the Life Sciences Division at Life Technologies Corporation and as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company in the healthcare practice, assisting global medical device companies and major healthcare providers.

“Siddhartha is an experienced life science executive exceptionally well positioned to lead our company and enhance shareholder value,” said Gregory T. Lucier, chairperson of Berkeley Lights’ Board of Directors. “Following a comprehensive and thoughtful search, the Board determined that Siddhartha’s deep knowledge of the biology market, his years of global leadership and operational expertise, and his proven ability to grow a services-oriented business makes him the right leader to drive Berkeley Lights’ next phase of growth and profitability. Having joined Berkeley Lights’ Board last year, Siddhartha is ready to hit the ground running and we expect a seamless transition.”

"I am honored to lead the talented Berkeley Lights team,” said Dr. Kadia. “Berkeley Lights is already revolutionizing how scientists can access primary cell biology to make extraordinary discoveries and I look forward to leveraging my experience leading both life sciences tools and services businesses as we build on the Company’s momentum. I am confident that together we can fully unlock the enormous potential of our platform across applications and markets to deliver meaningful value for both our customers and shareholders.”

As previously announced, Dr. Hobbs will transition from his role as chief executive officer and member of the Board to president of the Antibody Therapeutics business. In his new role, Dr. Hobbs will focus on growing the Company’s largest business line while also leveraging his understanding of Berkeley Lights’ technology, customers, and future R&D roadmap to help ensure successful business continuity and build on the Company’s momentum.

Mr. Lucier continued, “Under Eric’s leadership, Berkeley Lights has built a deep and experienced team that has worked together to establish a strong foundation for future growth, profitability, and shareholder value creation. We’re pleased that Eric will continue to play a key role in Berkeley Lights efforts to enable extraordinary scientific breakthroughs as we help our customers rapidly develop antibody therapeutics when every day matters.”

CFO Transition

Berkeley Lights also announced today that Kurt Wood will be leaving the Company to pursue his expressed interest in a role outside of the biotech industry. He will continue to serve as chief financial officer (CFO) until April 1, 2022, and remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through April 30, 2022, to assist with the transition. The Company will initiate a search for a new CFO.

Mr. Lucier continued, “I want to thank Kurt for his contributions to Berkeley Lights as a key member of the management team, including strengthening our financial foundation and bolstering our internal finance team with a deep bench of talent. We wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

About Siddhartha Kadia

Dr. Kadia is an accomplished executive, bringing more than two decades of relevant industry and leadership experience as well as significant expertise in globally commercializing disruptive life science technologies and services. In addition, he has worked and led teams in the US, Japan, China, UK, Australia and Europe and has a deep operational knowledge of scientific enterprise in these key global economies. Previously, Dr. Kadia served as president and CEO of EAG Laboratories, a scientific services company providing analytical testing and consulting solutions, which was acquired by Eurofins Scientific in December 2017. Prior to EAG Laboratories, Dr. Kadia served in several senior executive roles at Life Technologies Corporation, including as president of the Life Sciences Division, a $2 billion business, chief marketing officer, and president of the company’s Japan and Greater China businesses. Dr. Kadia also served as management consultant at McKinsey & Company in the healthcare practice, assisting global medical device companies and major healthcare providers.

Dr. Kadia earned a B.E. in electronics and telecommunications from Gujarat University in India, an M.S. in biomedical engineering from Rutgers University, and a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Kadia serves as a director of other life science tools/scientific services companies, as well as advisory boards of various academic institutions, including Scripps Research Institute.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect™ chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon® and Lightning™ systems and Culture Station™ instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact
Media@berkeleylights.com

Investor Contact
IR@berkeleylights.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06716cbf-5231-45ee-a8cc-24c560ca3780


Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise, recovering some losses

    A day earlier, the Dow shed more than 0.5% to drop further into a correction.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Dow futures jump 500 points on hopes for Russia-Ukraine talks, lower commodity prices

    U.S. stock futures rallied Wednesday more on hope than reality, as Russia continued to shell Ukraine ahead of a key diplomatic meeting.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 83% or More

    Spring hasn't even sprung, and it's already been a lousy year to be a growth stock investor. Investment bank analysts up and down Wall Street think the growth stock bashing we've seen all year has gone too far. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares have fallen 36% so far this year, but Wall Street analysts who follow the cryptocurrency exchange think it can recover in a dramatic fashion.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Stitch Fix under pressure after disappointing Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Stitch Fix's stock plunge after reporting a Q2 earnings loss wider than expected.

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    Being able to stomach volatility, while at the same time thinking long term, is necessary to capture this company's huge upside.

  • This Global E-Commerce Trio Offers Multibagger Potential

    Global e-commerce may be one of the most undeniable trends in investing. As such, buying a basket of these three stocks may offer investors a well-diversified approach (both operationally and geographically) to jump into the $4.9 trillion global e-commerce industry. Operating primarily in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and more recently, Latin America, multifaceted Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) continued its expansion during the fourth quarter, posting sales growth of 106% year over year.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The metaverse presents a unique opportunity to advance the pace of technological expansion while also boosting investor returns. Emergence Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 43% through 2027 for the metaverse, which would make it an $829 billion industry by 2028. The Google parent has become one of the largest companies in tech through mastering growth in online advertising.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

    The sell-off in these stocks gives investors the opportunity to buy two solid companies for the long run.

  • Palantir: Risks Mostly Priced In, Catalysts Yet to Emerge, Says Morgan Stanley

    Prior to the recent market meltdown, a case could be made that many stocks are simply overvalued. However, the selloff for some names has been nothing short of brutal and demands some reassessment. Take shares of Palantir (PLTR), for instance, which sit 70% below the all-time high reached at the start of 2021. The previous lofty valuation formed part of Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss’ bear case but the lowered multiple makes the stock a lot more palatable now. That was not the only concern for Wei

  • Bumble shares pop despite earnings miss

    Bumble shares are up despite missing on earnings for Q4.&nbsp;

  • AT&T Is Sending a Bearish Technical Message Ahead of Its Investor Day

    AT&T is slated to host an analyst and investor day on Friday, so this looks like a good time to review the charts and indicators of the world's largest telecommunications company. Trading volume has been active since early December, but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved up and down with the price action. A declining OBV line tells us that sellers of T have been more aggressive since the middle of January.