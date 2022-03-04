U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

JUST IN:

February jobs report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Berkeley Lights to Showcase its Optofluidic Discovery Technology at 2022 Festival of Biologics Conference

Berkeley Lights, Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  BLI
Berkeley Lights, Inc
Berkeley Lights, Inc

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced its participation at the upcoming Festival of Biologics meeting, being held from March 9-11, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego. The Festival of Biologics brings together pharma, biotech and academic and research institutes, as well as their partners across the value chain in the areas of antibodies, immunotherapy and biosimilars.

Berkeley Lights will showcase the Berkeley Lights Platform and single B-cell antibody discovery workflow at booth #39. Meeting participants who visit the Berkeley Lights booth can receive a demonstration of the Beacon system performing the Opto™ Plasma B Discovery workflow as well as hear about Opto™ Cell Line Development workflow.

Presentation
Mr. Kent Lee, antibody discovery product manager at Berkeley Lights, will deliver a presentation entitled “Leave No Hit Behind: Accelerating Lead Molecule Discovery Against Difficult Targets,” on Thursday, March 10 from 12:40 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT. In this presentation, Lee will discuss how the Berkeley Lights’ Beacon Optofluidic system is used to rapidly discover antibodies against challenging targets, such as GPCRs, versus traditional hybridoma methods.

About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect™ chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon® and Lightning™ systems and Culture Station™ instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts
Media@berkeleylights.com

Investor Contact
IR@berkeleylights.com


