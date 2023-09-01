Berks food safety inspections found a restaurant still out of compliance with evidence of rodent and insect activity during a follow-up

Sep. 1—Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors.

The results will be posted every other week. All food vendors are inspected at least once a year. Other inspections can be triggered by a change of owner, a follow up if a facility had been out of compliance or by a complaint filed with the PDA.

View any vendor's last inspection report online. Click on the PDF version of the inspection report for all details.

If a food provider is labeled out of compliance, that means it has one or more violations that require a return visit by an inspector. The establishment is given time to fix the problem(s) and remains open for business.

Complaints can be filed online with the PDA.

Below are the results of inspections conducted between Aug. 16 and Aug. 29, 2023, that were filed in the state database as of Aug. 30 at 3 p.m.

Berks

New Holland Food Mart, 1660 New Holland Road, Reading, August 28: three violations. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in small display refrigerator equipment. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Handwash sink was turned off at the start of inspection. Hand sink must be turned on at all times for food prep.

Retro Fitness, 700 Kenhorst Plaza, Reading, August 28: three violations. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration Single-serve snack cups at blender area were not covered or inverted. Corrected. Floor drain for the 3-bay ware-washing sink and flooring under cabinet area has a sludge and mold-like substance build-up; and is in need of cleaning.

Kempton Rod & Gun Club, 192 Pine Creek Road, Kempton, August 25: no violations.

Story continues

Baker Bob's Bakery Xl02760 (Mff3), 103 Goose Lane, Reading, August 21: no violations.

Healthy U Fitness, 1291 Penn Ave., Wyomissing , August 21: no violations.

Tokyo Hibachi & Bar, 960 Woodland Road, Wyomissing, August 21: nine violations. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed a few food containers still stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the 3-compartment sinks. Facility also does not have a method to verify the final rinse temperature at the hot water sanitizing dishwasher. The following food contact surface was observed to have residue/dried food residue and were not clean to sight and touch: a metal scoop stored on the shelving at the end of the cooking line. Corrected. The following areas still have a build-up of dirt, grease, and/or old food debris: some of the shelving in the walk-in cooler, floor and equipment at the cooking area, floor and equipment in the hibachi area(s), floor and equipment at the sushi bar. Also observed some debris on surfaces of the soda unit at the server station. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Back door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap where the wooden framing meets the ground and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other pests. Doors to the storage shed and back storage room were being propped open again at the time of this inspection. Corrected. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent and insect activity in the kitchen, dining, and bar areas. Facility did schedule pest control service since the last inspection, but will need to continue service at a frequency that will control the pest issues. Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building perimeter in the back area due to supplies and other items being stored along the building. Intake air vents in the hibachi room have a heavy accumulation of grease, dirt, dust. Out of compliance.

Giant Food #6289, 2104 Van Reed Road, West Lawn, August 18: no violations.

Penn Grille, 2320 Penn Ave., West Lawn, August 18: no violations.

Sleepy Hollow Athletic Club Bar, 482 Westley Road, Mohnton, August 18: five violations. Observed box of oranges and cheese food stored directly on the floor in bar walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected. Food facility does not have available Quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Spray hose for ware washing sink is dirty, deformed with chipped areas and must be repaired. Soda gun nozzle holder cup has a slime residue in the bottom. Observed ice buckets in bar area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting). Buckets not inverted causing standing water in bottom.

Stampede Smokin' BBQ Mff-3 Xjw 1712, 4372 Morgantown Road, Mohnton, August 18: no violations.

Video Burger Mff4 Pa-Zje6333, 2121 Reading Ave., West Lawn, August 18: no violations.

West Lawn Quoiting Assn, 19 Perkasie Ave., West Lawn, August 18: two violations. Open beverage can being stored in drink ice bin. Ice and can removed. corrected. Ice mold plate in bar ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have pink slime residue around frame area and was not clean to sight and touch.

Holiday Inn Express, 2389 Bernville Road, Reading, August 17: three violations. Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Facility has no available sanitizer for use in 3 bay ware-washing sink. Food facility has an employee that has taken a food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — observed drain line leaking at the hand wash sink. Drain is loose and must be repaired. Corrected by maintenance.

Island Pizza, 3060 Limekiln Road, Birdsboro, August 17: two violations. Observed a few containers of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Facility has sanitizer test strips for the dishwasher and glass washer, but does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at the 3-compartment sink

Philly Soft Pretzel Factory #153, 2850 Penn Ave., West Lawn, August 17: one violation. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in cheese/butter refrigerator equipment.

Sinking Spring Veterans, 550 Columbia Ave., Sinking Spring, August 17: three vioolations. Wall air conditioner above 3-bay ware-washing sinks has condensate dripping into sinks and must be repaired. Assorted foods were held at 51°F, in the reach in refrigerator area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Items temped and some placed in walk-in cooler or discarded. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat, as evidenced by condensate collecting on equipment and fixtures.

Aunt Nannie's Bake Shop, 913 Route 100, Bechtelsville, August 16: one violation. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in cheese/butter refrigerator equipment.

Betty's Old Fashioned Lemonade (Leesport Market Temp Stand), Leesport Market, Leesport, August 16: two violations. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof.

Bruno's Pizza Restaurant, 4340 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, August 16: two violations. Observed employee personal food items stored on the walk-in cooler shelves with foods for the business. Corrected. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

CD's Place Restaurant, 237 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, August 16: two violations. Outsides of refrigerators/freezers have accumulated old food residue. Floor under grill area of the food facility is has food debris build up and is in need of cleaning.

Central Beneficial Assn, 1409 Park Place, Laureldale, August 16: no violations.

Chatty Monks Brewing Company, 610 Penn Ave., West Reading, August 16: no violations.

Cristina's Family Restaurant, 500 Hoch Road, Blandon, August 16: eight violations. Food dispensing utensil in sugar bin food observed stored in the food and does not have a handle to keep on the top of the food and the container. Corrected. Need new scoop with handle. Interior ice shield in ice machine has a residue build up and was not clean to sight and touch. Also brackets for sheild at side have tape around them and must be removed. Observed fryer cooking equipment in the cook line area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Also heavy food debris and grease build up under grill and fryer equipment. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Interior side and shelves of pizza bain marie have mold build up and reach in bain marie in cook line area has mold around gasket door frame areas. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Flooring in dishwasher area is made of tiles that are missing/roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface and must be repaired. Rear screen door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Gap at bottom of door must be sealed and also ripped screening repaired. Fan box covers of the walk in cooler area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Walls and corners of floor area of the walk in cooler area of the food facility at freezer corner is moldy, dirty, and in need of cleaning. Also shelf unit at freezer has mold, food residue build up.

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 8448 Allentown Pike, Blandon, August 16: six violations. Boxes of seasonings under the back worktable stored open with no covering. Floors under drive thru prep counter area and front counter prep area are dirty and have spilled food debris under counters. .The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Wall in the back storage area at rear door is made of FRP board that is cracked and broken at corner and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Also broken floor tiles along area at walk in cooler and near warewashing sinks. Front door located in the entry area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Walk-in cooler door handle broken and must be repaired. Out of compliance.

Fish Pond West Inc, 200 Swiftwater Lane, Leesport, August 16: no violations.

Hot Mess Express Mff3 (Xmm-8214), 247 Madison Ave., Reading, August 16: no violations.

Pretzel Revolution Mff-4 (Xha-3274), 4963 Kutztown Road, Temple, August 16: two violations. Cabinet doors under sink area have missing wood trim and exposed wood that is porous and must be sealed. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the serving space area

Yost Roast Concessions Mff3, 1892 Weavertown Road, Douglassville, August 16: no violations.

Muhlenberg Township

None filed.

Reading

None filed.

UPDATES

The following reports for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 15, 2023, were added to the state's database after Aug. 17 and did not appear in the previous Berks food safety report.

Berks

Morgantown Coffee House, 4997 Twin Valley Road Suite 2, Elverson, Aug. 15, two violations. The coffee counter in the front of house (FOH) is a food contact surface and is peeling, making the counter not smooth, easily cleanable and resistant to peeling and cracking. The floor in the cook line and prep area is cracked, roughened, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Out of compliance.