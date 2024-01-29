Advertisement
Berks supermarket sells $5 million winning Scratch-Off lottery ticket

Mike Urban, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

Jan. 29—A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Berks County recently sold a $5 million winning Scratch-Off ticket, officials announced Monday.

The Weis Markets store in the 15000 block of Kutztown Road in Maxatawny Township sold the top-prize winning ticket in the Monopoly Own it All game, officials said.

The prize has been claimed, but the winner was not identified by lottery officials.

The game costs $50 to play, and the store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the maximum prize ticket.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

