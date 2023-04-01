Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) adds US$58m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 55%

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) share price has gained some 129% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 55% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

While the stock has risen 21% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Check out our latest analysis for Berkshire Grey

Given that Berkshire Grey didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Berkshire Grey increased its revenue by 29%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 55% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Berkshire Grey stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Berkshire Grey shareholders are happy with the loss of 55% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 129% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Berkshire Grey is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here