Berkshire Grey Partners with AHS to Accelerate Next-Generation Warehouse Robotics for Fortune 100 eCommerce and 3PL Providers

Berkshire Grey, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
Leader in Intelligent Enterprise Robotics expands partner network with established system integrator of fulfillment and distribution solutions

A Media Snippet accompanying this release is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Berkshire Grey Partners with AHS
BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey, Inc., (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, is partnering with Advanced Handling Systems (AHS), a leading system integrator of fulfillment and distribution solutions within the supply chain, to help companies grow despite the labor shortages and logistics challenges that are straining the supply chain.

This partnership combines AI-enabled robotic automation and system design and integration services to deliver next generation warehouse robotics to the world’s largest and best-known eCommerce and third party logistics (3PL) providers.

“Berkshire Grey’s Intelligent Enterprise Robotic solutions set the industry standard – they have the most robust robotics portfolio, handling the broadest range of SKUs,” said Drew Eubank, Sr. Director of Engineering at AHS. “AHS brings a 40-year customer portfolio that spans Fortune 100 brands to emerging eCommerce leaders and they know that robotic automation is core to their supply chain strategy if they’re going to remain competitive. That’s why we’re partnering with Berkshire Grey – to accelerate the integration of next generation robotic solutions into our customers’ warehouses and facilities.”

As more companies feel the pressures of the eCommerce boom and labor shortage, Berkshire Grey’s AI-powered robotic solutions are improving fulfillment across eCommerce and 3PL industries by increasing fulfillment throughput by up to 3X. AHS, an established leader in traditional material handling, is evolving their innovation portfolio through this partnership to help companies streamline processes, improve employee productivity, and deliver flexible solutions that scale.

“Only five percent of companies currently have any level of robotic automation in their warehouses and are at risk of losing market share because they can’t keep up with demand — we can help fix that,” said James Hendrickson, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Global Alliances at Berkshire Grey. “Partnering with AHS allows us to deliver a comprehensive robotic automation portfolio, accelerate the adoption of AI and robotics and enable warehouse supply chains across industries to scale and grow.”

Berkshire Grey’s Partner Alliance program works with a select group of strategic partners to provide customers across Retail, eCommerce, 3PL, Grocery and Package Handling industries with scalable robotic solutions developed to improve fulfillment throughput while driving down operational costs. Berkshire Grey solutions deliver faster ROI than other providers in the industry and their partner program enables them to team up with the best consultants, integrators, technology providers, and material handling leaders to extend its value-added solutions to customers.

About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey, Inc., (Nasdaq: BGRY), helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate omnichannel fulfillment. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. Customers have optimized picking labor costs, overcome worker shortage constraints, and seen improvements in throughput ranging from 25% to 50%. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.

About AHS, LLC
AHS is a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions within the supply chain. For more than 45 years, AHS has combined the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment and robotic manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients. For more information, visit https://www.ahs1.com.

Cautionary Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Berkshire Grey’s plans, beliefs, and expectations for continued growth in the need for, and sales of, our Intelligent Enterprise Robotics solutions, increased integration of our AI-enabled robotic solutions into our customers’ warehouses and facilities and our ability to accelerate the adoption of AI and robotics through partnerships. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Some risks include changes in the cost and availability of labor or alternatives to our solutions, changes or cancellation of our orders and backlog which may be permitted by our terms with our customers, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form S-1 (File No. 333-258991), and our future reports filed with the SEC, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Berkshire Grey assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Berkshire Grey Press Contact:
Pete Blair
VP of Marketing
Blair@berkshiregrey.com


