Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021 Live Updates

Warren Buffett will address investors around the world on Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-A, BRK-B) 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting

As has been the case in years past, the meeting will serve as a forum for Buffett to field questions on Berkshire's business, markets and the economy in an hours-long event. These remarks have been known to move markets, in securities both included and absent from the famed Berkshire portfolio. Last year, Buffett disclosed at the annual meeting that Berkshire had sold out of its entire interest in the airline stocks American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) in the first quarter of 2020, sparking a drop in the stocks at the time.

The Oracle of Omaha has typically also used his remarks to impart broader advice about finding success and living a well-rounded life, with these maxims offered in a characteristically optimistic tone. 

Billionaire financier and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett attends a television interview during the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (UNITED STATES)
Billionaire financier and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett attends a television interview during the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (UNITED STATES)

But in many ways, this year's meeting will look different from those in the past. The annual event will be held in a hotel conference room in Los Angeles rather than in an arena in Omaha, Nebraska, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Buffett's long-time business partner Charlie Munger will return onstage this year to co-lead the event, after sitting out last year due to the pandemic. And in a new move, Buffett and Munger will be joined by Berkshire's Vice Chairmen Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain, in a signal of potential succession plans at the company.

Yahoo Finance will exclusively livestream the event on Saturday, with coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Check back here for real-time updates. 

8:20 a.m. ET: Berkshire Hathaway reports 20% jump in Q1 operating profit, additional stock buybacks

Berkshire Hathaway reported first-quarter results Saturday morning, underscoring a rebound in profits across the firm's businesses amid the COVID-19 recovery. Berkshire also reported that it conducted another $6.6 billion of stock buybacks, extending its ramped-up share repurchase program from 2020. 

Operating income during the first three months of the year increased to $7.02 billion, rising 19.5% compared to the $5.87 billion posted in the first quarter of 2020. Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders swung back to a profit of $11.71 billion, compared to a loss of $49.75 billion in the same quarter last year. 

Consolidated shareholders' equity rose by $4.8 billion to $448 billion by the end of March compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. 

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

  • On Warren Buffett's relationship with Charlie Munger

    Charlie Munger, 97, and Warren Buffett, 90, the greatest buddy act in the history of American business, will be reunited at this year's Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.

  • Watch today: Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholder Meeting

    Log on to watch Yahoo Finance's livestream of Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholder Meeting.

  • Buffett's Berkshire recovering from pandemic, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said first-quarter operating profit rose 20%.

  • Giving people money to get vaccinated is 'patriotic': West Virginia governor

    After saying that West Virginia had “hit a wall” when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Jim Justice found a creative way to entice people to get the shot: offering $100 U.S. savings bonds for anyone age 16 to age 35.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Of His New Favorite Stock But Is A Net Seller On Market

    Warren Buffett was net seller of stocks in the first quarter as the market set record highs but continued to buy back Berkshire Hathaway shares.

  • Berkshire annual meeting to showcase Munger as he rejoins Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc's widely anticipated annual meeting on Saturday will be held virtually for a second year but reclaim one bit of normalcy as Charlie Munger rejoins fellow billionaire Warren Buffett to answer shareholder questions. The meeting gives Buffett, 90, and Munger, 97, a stage to explain over 3-1/2 hours what to expect from Berkshire's dozens of businesses, markets and the economy, and whether the company will continue aggressive share repurchases. Still, with no shareholders in attendance, it will be shorn of the festivities that normally draw about 40,000 annually to Omaha, Nebraska for what Buffett calls Woodstock for Capitalists.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Gets More Cautious on Stocks and Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s capital-deployment machine pulled back on several fronts at the start of the year as the billionaire took a more cautious stance on stocks.Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s net stock sales in the first quarter were the second-highest in almost five years and the conglomerate, where the billionaire is chief executive officer, slowed its buyback pace, according to a regulatory filing Saturday. That helped push Berkshire’s cash pile up 5.2% from three months earlier to a near-record $145.4 billion at the end of March.Buffett has struggled in recent years to keep up with Berkshire’s ever-gushing cash flow. That’s led him to repurchase significant amounts of Berkshire stock, pulling a lever for capital deployment that he had previously avoided in favor of big acquisitions or stock purchases. He set a record in the third quarter of last year, snapping up $9 billion of stocks, but slowed that pace during the first quarter with repurchases of $6.6 billion.“If Buffett does not perceive there to be acquisitions available at fair prices and it’s evident, as a net seller of stocks, that he doesn’t see a lot of opportunities in the open market to buy publicly traded stocks, are we looking at cash growing to $175 billion over the course of the next year or so? Because that appears to be where we’re heading,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview. “If buybacks are going to decelerate, then what levers are left to pull?”Berkshire repurchased more stock in January and February than the company did in March, when the stock climbed nearly 5.8%, according to the filing. Buffett’s long been disciplined on the price of buybacks, noting in 2018 when the company loosened its repurchase policy that he and his longtime business partner and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger can repurchase shares when they’re below Berkshire’s intrinsic value.Berkshire has come up short on well-priced and sizable acquisitions in recent years, one of Buffett’s more preferred ways to put cash to work. He struck a deal last year for some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. and invested in some Japanese trading companies. But he’s long been sensitive to prices, not wanting to overpay for an asset, according to Shanahan, and the competitive landscape for deals has intensified with the boom in private equity and special purpose acquisition companies.Still, Berkshire’s businesses pulled off a strong quarter, with earnings reaching the second-highest level in data going back to 2010. Operating profit of about $7.02 billion was only surpassed by the third quarter of 2019. The gains were partly fueled by the firm’s insurers and its group of manufacturers, servicing businesses and retailers.Net earnings, which reflect Berkshire’s $282 billion equity portfolio, swung to a profit of $11.7 billion in the quarter, compared to a loss of $49.7 billion a year earlier, when the pandemic started to race across the U.S. and stocks slumped.Despite buybacks that fell short of Buffett’s quarterly record, the billionaire investor has continued to go after Berkshire’s own stock since the end of March, with at least $1.25 billion of repurchases through April 22, according to the filing. And given that Berkshire has no set amount allocated for buyback plans, sizable repurchases are still a nice bit of capital deployment, according to CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert.“The fact that Berkshire allocated over $6 billion to buybacks this quarter is going to be positively received by investors,” Seifert said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“The $6.6 billion 1Q buyback was an expected drop from 4Q, but still significant. Nearly all segments showed accelerated revenue and earnings.”--Matthew Palazola, senior industry analystBerkshire Class A shares climbed almost 11% in the first quarter, outpacing the 5.8% gain in the S&P 500 during the same time.Buffett, 90, will join Munger, 97, for Berkshire’s annual meeting Saturday. The pair will field questions from investors for hours during the virtual event.Follow the TopLive blog when the meeting starts here.(Updates with analyst comments in fourth and ninth paragraph, buyback details in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellar Earnings Land With Thud in Market That Saw Them Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- The first-quarter earnings season is shaping up to be a blockbuster one for corporate profits. You would never know it judging from the reaction in the stock market.Results are in from more than half of the companies in the S&P 500 Index and 87% have beaten earnings estimates, on track for the best reading since Bloomberg began compiling the data in 1993. However, champagne corks aren’t exactly popping on Wall Street. The shares of companies that reported so far have fallen 0.2% on average in the session after earnings.That trend was hard to ignore this week after banner earnings results from the five biggest U.S. technology stocks weren’t enough to lift the S&P 500, which was little changed in the five sessions. The lackluster response is a sign that most of the recovery in profits from last year’s pandemic lows was well-anticipated amid a 62% jump in the S&P 500 over the last 13 months, according to investment professionals.“Typically, we see an earnings recovery and that’s when the market takes off after a recession,” said Jerry Braakman, chief investment officer of First American Trust. “Because of unprecedented stimulus, we almost had a market recovery before an earnings recovery.”No sector encapsulates the trend of impressive financial results and tepid stock responses better than technology, the worst performing group this week with a 2.1% decline. Of the main groupings in the S&P 500, tech so far has had the highest rate of profit beats at 95%. The stocks, however, have fared the worst in the session that followed, falling an average of 1.6%.Take Microsoft Corp. The software company delivered $2 billion more in profit than analysts projected and the stock fell nearly 4% over the following three days. Apple Inc.’s quarterly sales were an eye-popping $12 billion higher than the average estimate, yet investors fretted about the risk of more supply chain disruptions due to component shortages. The stock? Down 2.1% on the week.Covid ImpactA renewed pickup in Treasury yields is also being watched by investors in high-growth tech stocks, as previous episodes of rising interest rates this year have tended to hurt the group. Ten-year yields climbed seven basis points to 1.63% in the past five days, snapping a three-week streak of declines. Energy stocks were the best performers thanks to higher crude prices and strong earnings from oil companies like Hess Corp., followed by communications services and financials.Tech companies, whose businesses in many cases have thrived over the past year, have seen their earnings estimates for the first quarter rise less than other sectors that were hurt more by Covid-19, according to Gina Martin Adams, Bloomberg Intelligence chief equity strategist. That’s made it harder for tech to impress relative to other industries, she said.While tech companies are generally having a good earnings season, the group is beating analysts’ estimates by a margin well-below that of cyclical sectors like energy and consumer discretionary, according to James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.“Expectations were very high for the tech sector -- not so much within the more cyclical sectors,” he said. “Money usually follows the surprises.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Cruised Road to Recovery Just Before New Virus Wave Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereEconomic activity in India picked up speed last month, signaling it was well on the road to recovery before a new wave of coronavirus infections derailed progress.The needle on a dial measuring so-called animal spirits moved a notch higher for the first time in six months in March, based on the three-month weighted average numbers of eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg News.While last month’s score -- helped by faster exports and improved liquidity -- cements a solid showing in the January to March quarter, fresh activity curbs amid the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak in India merit a real-time reading of the economy using other indicators.A basket of of high-frequency, alternative and market indicators pointed to a sharp slump in services activity in the week to April 25, Abhishek Gupta, India economist at Bloomberg Economics, said in a note Wednesday.Here are the details of the animal-spirits dashboard:Business ActivityActivity in India’s dominant services sector moderated in March after expanding the previous month at its quickest pace in a year. The IHS Markit India Services PMI eased to 54.6 from 55.3, with a reading above 50 signaling growth. A similar survey for the manufacturing sector also showed expansion moderating.ExportsExports grew more than 60% from a year ago, engineering goods, with gems and jewelery, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and chemicals leading shipments. Merchandise imports too staged a smart rebound in March, growing by 53.7% from a year ago on the back of an uptick in domestic economic activity.Consumer ActivityPassenger vehicle sales more than doubled from a year ago, rising to 291,000 units in March, according to SIAM data. Two-wheeler sales were at 1.5 million units, compared with 867,000 last year.That optimism was, however, was tempered by slowing demand for loans. Bank credit grew 5.6% in March from a year earlier, dropping from 6.6% in February, central bank data showed. Liquidity conditions improved a bit, with the banking system in surplus, despite advance tax outflows in the second half of March.Industrial ActivityIndustrial production contracted 3.6% in February from a year earlier, reflecting a slowdown across most sectors. The only bright spot was consumer durable goods, which recorded surprisingly strong growth, helped by a lower base.Output at infrastructure industries, which makes up 40% of the industrial production index, also shrank 4.6% in February from a year ago, with a drop in cement output leading the charge. Both data are published with a one-month lag.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Pare Biggest Monthly Rally Since November: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped from a record as traders assessed corporate earnings, economic data showing potential inflation pressures and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official. The dollar climbed.The S&P 500 trimmed its biggest monthly advance since November, with energy and technology shares leading declines on Friday. Twitter Inc. tumbled as the social media company posted a sluggish start to the year in its advertising business. Despite living up to Wall Street’s profit expectations, Chevron Corp. retreated after disappointing investors who were anticipating a revival of buybacks.Read: Big Oil Is Boosting ETF Returns and ESG Funds Are No ExceptionSigns of excess risk-taking in markets show it’s time to start debating a reduction in bond purchases, said Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, breaking ranks with Chairman Jerome Powell. Data showed personal incomes soared in March by the most in monthly records back to 1946, powered by fiscal stimulus. A key measure of consumer prices that the Fed officially uses for its target had the biggest increase since 2018.With the S&P 500 rallying more than 10% in the first four months of 2021, the adage of “sell in May and go away” may be on many investors’ minds. However, JPMorgan Chase & Co. urged traders to get ready for a revival of the reflation trade as the economic reopening gathers pace. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group AG’s Jonathan Golub raised his forecast for the stock benchmark, citing a “red-hot economy fueling earnings.”Still, for Ralph Bassett, head of North American equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, companies have done so well that the market is getting to a point where a lot of that optimism may be priced in.“The setup is very good, but with multiples where they are, the upside risks are just really becoming less likely at this stage,” he said.The S&P 500 has had better months, but never before has a rally been so widespread, according to one measure tracked by Bloomberg. During 18 sessions in April through trading on Thursday, 95% or more of the index’s members were above their 200-day moving average.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%The euro fell 0.8% to $1.2021The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.31 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.20%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3% to $64 a barrelFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Busy Economic Calendar Puts the EUR, the Loonie, and the Greenback in Focus

    It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with Eurozone and member state GDP numbers and stats from North America in focus.

  • Singapore Passes Libor Milestone With $128 Billion at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore banks are pressing on in their transition away from the discredited London interbank offered rate as financial centers around the world are facing deadlines to move off Libor-priced loans and securities.After Friday, lenders and borrowers must stop using the Singapore dollar swap offer rate (SOR), computed using Libor, for new loans and other so-called cash products and use a new benchmark. That’s the guidance that’s been in place since last year from a steering committee formed by the city-state’s central bank.The amount of such financial instruments -- including business and syndicated loans as well as retail mortgages -- stood at about S$170 billion ($128 billion), according to a survey conducted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in the first half of last year. While banks don’t yet need to migrate any of those outstanding contracts to a new pricing benchmark they will ultimately need to do so, unless the contracts expire before SOR is axed for good. There were also some S$2.1 trillion in derivatives tied to SOR, and the committee proposed last year that banks substantially reduce exposure to them by the end of September 2021.Policy makers around the world are developing new gauges to replace Libor after European and U.S. banks were found to have manipulated it for their own gain. Libor is deeply embedded in markets. Some $200 trillion of derivatives are tied to the U.S. dollar benchmark alone and major global banks will spend more than $100 million this year preparing for the switch.Different countries have different key deadlines. The global Libor administrator late last year said it was consulting to extend the retirement date for some U.S. dollar rates until late June 2023, after the pandemic stoked fear markets weren’t ready for the seismic shift.Singapore, which is moving to replace SOR with the Singapore overnight rate average (SORA), has been one of the faster adapters. It was among the first nations to auction debt linked to an alternative benchmark when it sold notes linked to SORA in August.The Southeast Asian financial center still faces challenges in the transition to a Libor alternative, given the limited historical use of the domestic interbank funding market, said Philip McNicholas, Asean FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.However, as SORA is based on an average of past overnight lending rates, it may bolster the interbank lending market depth and liquidity, producing better and more efficient price discovery.A spokesperson for the Association of Banks in Singapore said that the banks represented in the steering committee subgroups on business/syndicated loans and consumer products are on track to meet the timelines.Singapore’s central bank said it sees progress in the transition to SORA. “Market participants should take active steps to shift both new use and legacy exposures to SORA, so as to minimize financial and operational risks as liquidity in SOR derivatives markets is expected to decline in 2022,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore said.Here’s what some of the big banks in the country are saying:Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.OCBC was the first to extend a loan tied to SORA, a S$150 million deal signed last June for Singapore’s top developer CapitaLand Ltd.Since the end of February, OCBC has been offering a full range of SORA-based products, said Koh Ching Ching, head of brand and communications.DBS Group Holdings Ltd.DBS, along with Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., last year signed a club loan of S$200 million with agricultural commodity trader Olam International Ltd. that was the first such facility pegged to SORA.By the of last year, DBS had closed more than S$1 billion in loans referencing the alternative risk-free benchmark rates, said Philip Fernandez, group corporate treasurer.United Overseas Bank Ltd.UOB and CapitaLand in in September entered into a pact for a two-year S$200 million term loan. The dual-tranche loan referenced both SORA and the secured financing rate, the first of its kind in Singapore.More than 60% of property loan customers say they are drawn to the stability of SORA-based interest rates, UOB said in a press release earlier this month.(Updates with chart, MAS comment.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UBS to Move Tokyo Rates Trading to Sydney in Asia Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will relocate its Tokyo-based rates trading business to Sydney by the end of this year as the Swiss bank reorganizes its Asia-Pacific operations.The firm has initiated the process to relinquish its Japan Government Bond primary dealership, though the change won’t impact UBS’s other fixed-income trading businesses conducted with Japanese clients, it said in a statement Friday.The departure is a stark reminder of how the Bank of Japan’s massive bond purchases have strangled trading activity. While the central bank has cut back buying, it still owns almost half of the government-debt market, while its yield-curve control policy limits fluctuations in prices, squeezing trading opportunities.“UBS has the competitive edge in Australia’s rates trading, so it could be a reason behind the decision,” said Akira Takei, global fixed-income money manager at Asset Management One in Tokyo. “Due to the Bank of Japan’s yield-curve control, the nation’s bond market is almost like a fixed-rate system, which may have affected their decision.”The move also strikes a blow to Japan’s ambitions to make Tokyo an international finance hub as turmoil in Hong Kong tests that city’s longer-term stance as a key center in global markets.The UBS decision follows a strategic review of its global rates trading structure, according to Friday’s statement. The firm will continue to participate in yen fixed income trading and will maintain JGB holdings needed for collateral and funding in addition to foreign-exchange trading, the statement said.“We see long-term potential for fixed income products in the Japanese market, and this realignment will position us to evolve and expand our services in the years ahead,” Zenji Nakamura, UBS’s Japan country head, said in the statement. “We are deepening investments across our full range of investment bank, wealth management, and asset management offerings in Japan.”UBS is one of the 21 primary dealers in Japan. According to data published by the Ministry of Finance this month, the bank wasn’t among the top 10 participants in auctions from October to March. Each dealer is required to bid for at least 5% of each JGB auction.When UBS leaves, “perhaps the MOF might raise the minimum requirement again as 20 time 5% just covers the float and it would not be covered if any others were to withdraw,” said Michael Makdad, an analyst at Morningstar Inc.By contrast, BNP Paribas SA in August said it’s strengthening its yen bond team amid expectations for renewed volatility in long-dated Japanese sovereign debt.Private BankersSeparately, UBS cut the number of wealth adviser staff in Asia last year, according to a report from Asian Private Banker. The region’s largest employer of client advisers saw its private banking relationship manager headcount in Asia drop by 12.5% in 2020, driven in part by restructuring.The drop at the Zurich-based lender, Asia’s largest employer of client advisers, was driven in part by restructuring during the opening stages of 2020, the Hong Kong-based publication said. Still, UBS Global Wealth Management retained its top ranking in Asia with $560 billion under management, up about 24% from the previous year.UBS last year started a global restructuring of its wealth management business to cut costs and speed up decision making.(Updates with analyst comment from eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • HNA Group Assets Attract Interest From Fosun, JD.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($773 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got a third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • Turkey wages war on cryptocurrencies, and investors lose a fortune

    Throughout Turkey, investors are distraught. Estimates vary for how much they have lost.

  • Biden may have to relent on the SALT cap to get his tax plan through Congress

    President Biden announced the American Families Plan this week, and the proposal includes an increase the capital-gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with incomes over $1 million. Whether he gets it through Congress, however, is likely dependent upon whether he accepts some adjustment to the limitation on the deduction for state and local tax, or SALT. While Biden’s proposal currently keeps the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions in place, he may need to accept an increase, if not an outright repeal, to get key Democratic votes.

  • Biden proposes a big change to capital-gains taxes — this is how they work and are calculated

    President Joe Biden plans to propose doubling the tax wealthy people pay on their capital gains. Under the plan, which he intends to present during a speech on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, the tax rate on profits from the sale of an asset such as property or a stock would go from 20% to 39.6% for those with income over $1 million a year. Biden also reportedly aims to close a loophole that allows people to avoid paying the capital-gains tax on inherited wealth, which, when combined with the higher tax rate, could raise an estimated $113 billion over a decade.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.