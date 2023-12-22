Advertisement
Berkshire Hathaway boosts stake in Occidental Petroleum to about 28%

1
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) — Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway has acquired 5.2 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, bringing its stake in the oil company closer to 28%, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Berkshire purchased the shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21 for about $312.1 million, with its stake in Occidental totaling to 27.7%, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Last week, Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10.5 million shares of Occidental for about $588.7 million after the company agreed to buy U.S. shale oil producer CrownRock in a $12 billion deal.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

