U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,823.00
    -47.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,409.25
    -27.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.80
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.79
    +0.34 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.30
    -9.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.26 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.88
    -1.07 (-5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1130
    +0.1180 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,051.48
    +1,173.11 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.94
    +29.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,035.96
    -32.47 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies Named Best LLC Insurance Company of 2021 by Digital.com

·2 min read

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies among the best LLC insurance companies in 2021. The high-ranking providers were evaluated based on three key criteria to determine the best value and most useful services.

The company was highlighted among the top providers with nationwide coverage and flexible claims process.
The company was highlighted among the top providers with nationwide coverage and flexible claims process.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD and other top providers offer coverage options in all or most of the 50 states. Experts at Digital.com recommend companies that serve a wide range of industries and are suitable for small businesses as well as Fortune 500 companies. The study assessed insurers that offer convenient and flexible ways for customers to file claims over the phone or via the internet.

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 25 companies across the web. To access the complete list of best LLC insurance companies, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-llc-insurance-providers/.

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance company writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a wide range of commercial and personal insurance products and services nationwide - each featuring flexible policy terms and convenient payment options. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit https://www.guard.com/.

Agents interested in applying should visit https://www.guard.com/apply/.

Contact: Elizabeth Hartman, Vice President of Marketing,
570-825-9900, extension 8409 or e-mail Elizabeth.Hartman@guard.com

(PRNewsfoto/Berkshire Hathaway GUARD)
(PRNewsfoto/Berkshire Hathaway GUARD)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-hathaway-guard-insurance-companies-named-best-llc-insurance-company-of-2021-by-digitalcom-301373625.html

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • How to Calculate Your Tangible Net Worth (Formula)

    Your tangible net worth is the sum of all your assets you can physically touch, minus your liabilities. Here's how to calculate it.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Why SmileDirectClub Shares Surged Higher Today

    SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading higher on abnormally high volume during Monday's session as traders on social media circulate the stock, highlighting its high short interest. The average session volume is about 6.5 million. The daily trading volume for Monday's session was over 42 million. SmileDirectClub was one of the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The percentage of the float sold short is about 33%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SmileDirectClu

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Technological innovations tend to set the bar for human productivity while also creating tremendous amounts of wealth. For instance, the invention of the steam engine powered the first industrial revolution in the 1700s.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is Showing a Lot of Potential but no Real Indications of Growth

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a US$6.5b Market Cap CyberSecurity company, which lately garnered a lot of attention in the retail investment space. With the earnings report coming out on the 22nd September, we thought to examine BB's growth potential, financial performance and stability.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • When it pays to do a Roth conversion — and when it doesn’t

    The objection traces to what’s known as the “Widow Tax Hit,” because of which you should undertake a Roth conversion. The Widow Tax Hit refers to the higher tax rate that a widow may have to pay after her husband passes. This is more properly referred to as the “Surviving Spouse Tax Hit,” of course.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • AMC must ‘dramatically’ change for it to stay in business: asset manager

    Changebridge Capital runs two active ESG ETFs and is shorting AMC and Gamestop in its Long / Short ETF. Ross Klein, Founder and CIO Changebridge Capital, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the market action and outlook for the companies.&nbsp;

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Not every name Berkshire Hathaway holds is right for all investors, but any of these three picks would be at home in almost any investor's portfolio.