U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.25
    -13.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,830.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,557.25
    -52.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.20
    -6.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    -0.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6850
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,026.68
    +405.63 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.61
    +22.02 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,428.02
    +562.83 (+2.10%)
     

Berkshire Hathaway Invests $1B in Brazilian Digital Bank Nubank, Reduces Mastercard, Visa Positions

Andrés Engler
·1 min read

Berkshire Hathaway bought $1 billion in shares of Brazilian digital bank Nubank in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a 13F SEC filing.

  • In December 2021, when Nubank went public, Berkshire Hathaway reportedly acquired 30 million shares for a total of $250 million. At that time, Nubank's valuation reached $41.5 billion.

  • In the fourth quarter of 2021, Berkshire also sold 1.27 million shares of VISA and 302,000 shares of Mastercard.

  • In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500 million in Nubank by leading the extension of a Series G funding round.

  • Although Nubank does not allow trading in cryptocurrencies, its investment unit, NuInvest, allows users to invest in crypto ETFs, according to the company website.

  • In 2018, Berkshire Hathaway CEO of Warren Buffett called bitcoin "rat poison squared."

Recommended Stories

  • Will Ethereum Be a Trillion-Dollar Cryptocurrency by 2025?

    The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency carries a total market value of $348 billion today. Will the second-largest cryptocurrency's market cap reach the $1 trillion benchmark in the next three years? After a 40% drop, the Ethereum blockchain network's token needs to gain roughly 187% to reach a full trillion dollars from today's prices.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought $1 billion of Activision shares, just weeks before Microsoft’s surprise acquisition

    Berkshire Hathaway’s newly added shares are now worth around $200 million more than they were at the end of 2021.

  • JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

    The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.

  • Ukraine faces more cyberattacks amid Russian invasion fears

    Ukraine has faced cyberattacks against defense ministry and bank websites as fears of an imminent Russian invasion mount.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been on the receiving end of criticism, ranging from U.S. politicians attacking CEO Elon Musk's wealth to competitor commercials during last weekend's Super Bowl. One report from Tesla follower Drive Tesla Canada has evidence that the company's new gigafactory in Texas may be very close to its first customer deliveries. On another front that may be helping squelch critics of Musk's level of wealth, Reuters reported that he donated $5.74 billion in Tesla stock to charity in November 2021, during the time he was selling shares for what he said was related to  taxes and stock option awards.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • The Pros and Cons of Investing in AT&T

    With the telephone company in the midst of a turnaround, investors must weigh some key factors before deciding to buy shares.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • ViacomCBS Is Changing Its Name. More Subscribers Joined, but at a Cost.

    The company ramped up spending on content and marketing for its Paramount+ and other services, depressing profits in the fourth quarter.

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock Could Become a Screaming Buy After Earnings

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a well-known name in the semiconductor industry. The metaverse, which aims to transport users into a three-dimensional world where they can connect and collaborate with each other in real time, will need the support of a company like Applied Materials to expand. Lots of semiconductor chips will be needed to power high-performance computing data centers to serve 3D worlds in real-time, along with devices such as virtual reality headsets, sensors, and haptic gloves.