Berkshire Hathaway sells $25.8 million worth of shares in China's BYD

Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 820,500 Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD Co for HK$201.73 million ($25.78 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale on Oct. 25 lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's issued H-shares to 7.98% from 8.05%, the filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday showed.

($1 = 7.8238 Hong Kong dollars)

