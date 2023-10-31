Advertisement
Berkshire Hathaway sells $25.8 million worth of shares in China's BYD

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha

Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 820,500 Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD Co for HK$201.73 million ($25.78 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale on Oct. 25 lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's issued H-shares to 7.98% from 8.05%, the filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday showed.

($1 = 7.8238 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Louise Heavens)

