U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,130.25
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,669.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,138.75
    -32.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.10
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.57
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.40
    -21.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • Vix

    18.40
    -0.68 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2406
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6970
    +0.5600 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,315.74
    +278.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.59
    -1.66 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.56
    +78.62 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,638.30
    +119.99 (+0.44%)
     

Berkshire Hathaway Sounds Out Investors on Yen Bond Pricing

Finbarr Flynn, Rie Morita and Ayai Tomisawa
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has started sounding out investors about the sale of yen bonds, having already established itself in recent years as one of the biggest foreign issuers of debt in the Japanese currency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Early guidance for pricing of the three-year portion of the debt is around 70 basis points over mid-swaps, according to people familiar with the matter. Multiple tranches are up for sale, with early guidance for the 30-year maturity at roughly 125 basis points, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private

The deal, if it proceeds, may price April 14.

The US company is mulling the sale as Kazuo Ueda takes the helm at the Bank of Japan. During his confirmation process, Ueda said monetary easing needs to be in place, bringing greater market focus to if and when he will adjust the bank’s yield curve control program.

While Ueda could still leave everything unchanged for a while, in a sign of traders guarding themselves against potential adjustments, Japan’s 10-year bond yields have climbed up.

Buffett’s Berkshire most recent benchmark yen debt sale took place in December, when it sold 115 billion yen ($867 million) of notes.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.