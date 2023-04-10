Berkshire Hathaway Sounds Out Investors on Yen Bond Pricing
(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has started sounding out investors about the sale of yen bonds, having already established itself in recent years as one of the biggest foreign issuers of debt in the Japanese currency.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia’s Drive to Get Expats to Ditch Dubai Is Off to a Rocky Start
A $1.5 Trillion Wall of Debt Is Looming for US Commercial Properties
Tesla New Battery Plant Cements China’s Place in Energy Storage
Early guidance for pricing of the three-year portion of the debt is around 70 basis points over mid-swaps, according to people familiar with the matter. Multiple tranches are up for sale, with early guidance for the 30-year maturity at roughly 125 basis points, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private
The deal, if it proceeds, may price April 14.
The US company is mulling the sale as Kazuo Ueda takes the helm at the Bank of Japan. During his confirmation process, Ueda said monetary easing needs to be in place, bringing greater market focus to if and when he will adjust the bank’s yield curve control program.
While Ueda could still leave everything unchanged for a while, in a sign of traders guarding themselves against potential adjustments, Japan’s 10-year bond yields have climbed up.
Buffett’s Berkshire most recent benchmark yen debt sale took place in December, when it sold 115 billion yen ($867 million) of notes.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
What to Do With Your Money—and Your Life—in a Wild New World
Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital Was Spiraling, and Then Came FTX
The Chainsmokers Are Dancing Through the Silicon Valley Downturn
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.