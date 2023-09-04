U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.77
    +8.11 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,837.71
    +115.81 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,031.81
    -3.19 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,920.83
    +21.15 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.85
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.60
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1730
    +0.0800 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2627
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5380
    +0.0800 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,831.09
    -139.56 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.36
    -6.15 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.76
    -11.78 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,939.18
    +228.56 (+0.70%)
     

Berkshire Hathaway stock could crash 99% and Warren Buffett would still have trounced the S&P 500

3
Theron Mohamed
·2 min read
warren buffett
Warren Buffett.AP Images

  • If Berkshire Hathaway stock tanked 99%, Buffett would still have outperformed the S&P 500.

  • Berkshire stock soared 3,800,000% between 1965 and 2022, trouncing the S&P 500's 25,000% gain.

  • Buffett's company surpassed $1 trillion of assets last quarter, and its stock is at record highs.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway could suffer a 99% crash in its stock price, and it would still have trounced the S&P 500 over a nearly 60-year period.

"Berkshire can lose 99.4% and still have outperformed the S&P 500 since 'current management' bought control in 1965," Chris Bloomstran said in a recent X post. Bloomstran is the president of Semper Augustus Investments, a longtime Berkshire shareholder that counts the company as its number-one holding.

Indeed, Berkshire's stock price skyrocketed by nearly 3,800,000% between 1965 and the end of 2022 — a gain more than 100 times greater than the S&P 500's roughly 25,000% advance over the same period.

Berkshire's Class A shares have climbed another 17% this year to trade at a near-record $550,000 a pop, almost matching the S&P 500's year-to-date rise. As a result, the performance gap between the stock and the index has widened to well over 4,000,000%.

Bloomstran highlighted another striking fact about Berkshire's progress with Buffett at its helm.

"But how about this fun stat: Mr. Buffett PAID under $11 per share for his position in BRK," he posted. "Today, the company EARNS $11 per share. Every 2.25 hours!"

The statistic underscores the vast scale of Berkshire today. The sprawling conglomerate owns scores of businesses including Geico, Duracell, and Dairy Queen, and multibillion-dollar stakes in Apple, Coca-Cola, and other public companies.

Buffett's company generated over $300 billion of revenue and $30 billion of operating income last year. It surpassed $1 trillion of assets at the end of the second quarter, a figure that included nearly $150 billion in cash and Treasury bills, and its roughly $350 billion stock portfolio.

In his letter to shareholders this year, Buffett attributed Berkshire's spectacular gains to a few truly great investments, like its purchases of Coca-Cola and American Express stock more than 25 years ago. He also emphasized that he expects plenty more success in the future.

"Over time, it takes just a few winners to work wonders," he said. "At Berkshire, there will be no finish line."

Read the original article on Business Insider