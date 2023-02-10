BERKSHIRE MOUNTAIN DISTILLERS RELAUNCHES CULTURAL COCKTAILS CAMPAIGN with Additional Arts Organizations and Hospitality Participants

SHEFFIELD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the notable success of last year's program, Berkshire Mountain Distillers (BMD) will reignite its collaborative Cultural Cocktails campaign in 2023. Taking place in the Berkshires where world-class culture happens every summer, this tribute to the arts was created to connect culture and hospitality in a regionwide effort to give the Berkshires a boost post-pandemic. The program generated great excitement and served as an economic development model in support of the entertainment, culinary and hospitality industries.

The 15 participating cultural organizations in 2022 included Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire Botanical Garden, Berkshire International Film Festival, Berkshire Theatre Group, Community Access to the Arts, The Clark, Hancock Shaker Village, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, MASS MoCA, The Mount, Norman Rockwell Museum, Shakespeare & Company, The Trustees and Williamstown Theatre Festival.

BMD created and named classic craft cocktail recipes in honor of participating arts organizations. Together they featured 15 Cultural Cocktails as signature drinks at dozens of cultural events, galas, patron lounges and summer soirées plus 25 bars and restaurants across the Berkshires and the distillery's outdoor cocktail bar.

In its first year, together with 15 arts organizations, Cultural Cocktails reached more than 1M enews subscribers, more than 1.1M followers on Instagram and 1.3M on Facebook. In addition to substantial regional media coverage, Cultural Cocktails was featured in the Berkshire roundup of 15 Easy Weekend Getaways from NYC in Conde Nast Traveler.

In 2023, BMD's goal is to increase the number of cultural participants to 20 and to double hospitality business participation. Based on marketing results and enthusiastic feedback as collected in a post-campaign survey, all of last year's arts organizations will participate again in this summer's campaign.

"We are excited to hear our cultural partners want to do this again with us and we've received inquiries from other arts organizations looking to participate this coming season," said Chris Weld, founder of BMD. "BMD's Cultural Cocktails program is a tribute to the remarkable culture we celebrate here in the Berkshires and we are honored to be a part of a supportive community that appreciates culture and the crafting of a great cocktail."

Visit BMD's Cultural Cocktails site for details. The distillery, located at 356 South Main Street in Sheffield, is open daily.

