Berkshire Utility Reaches $299 Million Oregon Fire Settlement

(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.’s PacifiCorp unit will pay $299 million to settle claims over wildfires that burned homes in southwest Oregon, according to a regulatory filing, averting a jury trial that could have exposed the utility to billions in damages.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The accord will resolve claims the utility’s equipment was responsible for blazes around Labor Day 2020 in Douglas County that destroyed an estimated 170 residences.

While the settlement resolves suits filed by homeowners over damage to their properties, it doesn’t address claims by several timber companies suing over the loss of trees. A trial in that case is set for Jan. 30.

PacifiCorp, which touts itself as the largest grid operator in the western US, has been battered by lawsuits claiming the company failed to heed hazardous weather warnings and shut off power in its service areas before toppled power lines ignited fires.

--With assistance from Mark Chediak.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.