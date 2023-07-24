New Berlin Jersey Mike's, Chincoteague opens barbeque restaurant | What's Going There

Summertime is slowly ticking by, but business is surely speeding up. From new restaurant grand openings to popular chains coming soon, there's plenty to choose from along the Eastern Shore.

Check out what's new and coming soon to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Berlin

Jersey Mike's

Samuel Bowen Boulevard

Jersey Mike's, the popular American sub sandwich chain headquartered in Manasquan, New Jersey, is coming soon to the small town of Berlin, with signage now on display along Samuel Bowen Boulevard.

The fast-casual sub sandwich franchise, with more than 2,100 locations open and under development nationwide, started at the Jersey Shore in 1956. The sub shop is known for serving authentic East Coast-style subs on fresh baked bread.

Nearby, the city of Salisbury has one Jersey Mike's in its southern portion, located at 1405 S. Salisbury Blvd., and another in its northern portion, located at 2420 N. Salisbury Blvd., in the same shopping center with Cactus Taverna.

2nd Wave Coffee & Social

William Street

Berlin is set to welcome yet another new business, a coffee shop, in fall 2023. 2nd Wave Coffee & Social will be serving up locally sourced coffee in a fun and inviting environment.

According to the town of Berlin, the coffee shop, to be located on William Street next to Mandala Pies and 410 Social Eatery and Barroom, is said to feature coffee from Annapolis's Ceremony Coffee Roasters.

ICE CREAM: Here's the scoop! Island Creamery named 'Best Ice Cream Place in U.S.' by USA Today

Chincoteague

Get Smoked

6219 Maddox Blvd.

A brand-new barbeque restaurant offering dine-in and takeout services is now open for business in Chincoteague. Get Smoked, located at 6219 Maddox Blvd., celebrated its official grand opening on July 8.

According to Get Smoked's Facebook page, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Tuesdays and closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The barbeque restaurant's menu includes sandwiches, platters, sides, sauces, smoked cheeses, and packaged meats including pulled pork, chicken and brisket. Additional menu items will be added in the future.

Get Smoked celebrated its official grand opening on July 8, 2023, in Chincoteague, Virginia.

BUSINESS: Back Street Grill has live music venue, Starboard Claw open in Dewey | What's Going There

Dewey Beach

Dewey Beach Yacht Club & Rehoboth Bay Marina

115 Rodney Ave. & 109 Collins Ave.

Maryland-based hospitality company Blue Water has announced its acquisition of two waterfront properties in Delaware — Dewey Beach Yacht Club and Rehoboth Bay Marina. Blue Water is creating a full-service concierge experience for wet slip and dry rack members at Dewey Beach Yacht Club and for wet slip members at Rehoboth Bay Marina.

“We are changing the entire Dewey, Rehoboth vacation experience,” said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. “These properties represent new ways to enjoy your beach trip, and we hope everyone gets to experience these fun new amenities. We are so thrilled to have the privilege of showcasing these incredible destinations with the standard of excellence that Blue Water properties are known for.”

A rendering created by Maryland-based hospitality company Blue Water of Dewey Beach Yacht Club, located at 115 Rodney Ave. in Dewey Beach, Delaware.

BUSINESS: Ocean City welcomes a new healthy eatery and a rooftop bar | What's Going There

Dewey Beach Yacht Club offers guests floating docks, boat lifts, wet slips and brand-new dry racks. Located in the heart of the Rehoboth-Dewey area, Rehoboth Bay Marina provides guests with a recreational boating experience.

Blue Water began a $2 million-dollar renovation upon acquiring Dewey Beach Yacht Club. Further enhancements are already underway, including the addition of pontoon boats and Carolina Skiffs. A pool and clubhouse are scheduled for development in 2024, pending approvals.

Delmar

Finesse Performance Fishing

501 N Bi-State Blvd.

Husband-and-wife duo Dylan and Amber John will soon be celebrating the grand opening of their new small business, Finesse Performance Fishing. The business is said to offer unique merchandise — which includes shirts, keychains, bottles and stickers — mystery tackle boxes upon purchase, special giveaways and more.

Finesse Performance Fishing's official public grand opening will take place at Loakal Branch Brewing Company from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, for the brewery's summer "Block Party." The event, located on-site at 501 N Bi-State Blvd., will have plenty of vendors, live music, food trucks, games, raffles and more.

"Looking forward to seeing everyone there. Stay tuned to find out what the raffle prizes will be," Finesse Performance Fishing said online. "Thank you everyone for the continued support."

MAC AND CHEESE: National Mac and Cheese Day 2023: Check out three macaroni-themed Delmarva restaurants

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Jersey Mike's for Berlin, BBQ in Chincoteague | What's Going There