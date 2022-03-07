U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,264.06
    -64.81 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,204.25
    -410.55 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,057.68
    -255.76 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.99
    -9.91 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.21
    +2.53 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.30
    +15.70 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    -0.0034 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7530
    +0.0290 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3145
    -0.0103 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4050
    +0.6250 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,049.98
    +218.73 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.98
    +27.36 (+3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,972.56
    -14.58 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

Berlin Packaging continues North American expansion with United Bottles & Packaging acquisition

·2 min read

Acquisition expands Canadian glass food and beverage packaging solutions.

CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier®, announced today the acquisition of United Bottles & Packaging, a Canadian-based distributor of high-quality glass bottles and closures for the food and beverage end markets.

Berlin Packaging Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berlin Packaging)
Berlin Packaging Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berlin Packaging)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Quebec, United Bottles & Packaging supplies bottles and closures for alcoholic beverages such as wine, spirits, beer, and cider, in addition to a wide selection of bottles and closures for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Known for its fast-from-stock inventory, United Bottles & Packaging also offers customers a suite of value-added services such as custom shapes and molds, warehousing and logistics, case-packed pallets, and customized boxes and caps. In addition, the company hosts a recycling program that safely collects and disposes of expired beverages and facilitates recycling of the empty containers.

"United Bottles & Packaging is an excellent fit for Berlin Packaging. We share the same core values: high-quality products, prompt delivery, tailored solutions, and a dedication to sustainability. I look forward to a bright future together," said Rick Brandt, CEO of Berlin Packaging Americas.

"We are excited for the opportunities this partnership will bring to our organization. Access to Berlin Packaging's vast global resources and custom products will allow us to better serve our customers, grow our business with our existing suppliers, and provide opportunities for our employees," said Jacques Dalpé, President of United Bottles & Packaging.

"Targeted acquisitions such as United Bottles & Packaging are a key component of our growth strategy. This addition strengthens our position in Canada's food and beverage markets as well as expands our glass offerings across all of North America," said Bill Hayes, Global CEO and President of Berlin Packaging.

United Bottles & Packaging is the 3rd acquisition that Berlin Packaging has completed in Canada since 2020.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

Media Contact

Celeste Osborne, Celeste.Osborne@berlinpackaging.com, (708) 272-7046

SOURCE Berlin Packaging

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Why GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen is using his billions to attack Bed Bath & Beyond

    Bed Bath & Beyond is under siege from GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The crowd at the no-cost, no-account-minimum stock-trading platform is picking some surprisingly serious names.

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging.

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Has Record Gain as Activist Calls for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares had their biggest gain in 30 years of trading after Ryan Cohen’s investment firm RC Ventures disclosed a large stake in the retailer and asked that it consider a sale of the whole company.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on Put

  • Should You Investigate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) At US$34.52?

    Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( NYSE:DAL ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Forecasts

    Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ:EGLE ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Ackman's Pershing Square takes new stake in Canadian Pacific

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman has built a new stake in railroad operator Canadian Pacific, returning to one of his most profitable investments as rail firms eye a boost from the drive to cut carbon emissions and as manufacturing is brought back to the United States and Mexico from abroad. Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management reported owning 2.8 million Canadian Pacific shares at the end of Dec. 31, 2021, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Pershing Square had asked the Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to delay disclosing its holding on a recent regulatory filing so that it could continue accumulating more stock.

  • Tesla's on the Rise, but This Nasdaq Meme Stock Is Monday's Big Premarket Winner

    The stock market has been on edge since Russia invaded Ukraine, and in addition to the human devastation, the impacts have rippled across the financial markets. Oil prices soared Monday morning above $125 per barrel, and fears about the potential fallout across the globe sent futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) down 1% in premarket trading as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a hot-button stock for investors for a long time, and shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer moved modestly higher even in a falling market.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Recovery Still Has Ways To Go

    Less than 2 years after trading at unprecedented prices, crude oil is running on the other side of the boat – reaching the highs unseen since 2008. Unsurprisingly, both events had an external catalyst. The first one in 2020 killed the demand, while the ongoing one restricted the supply. Yet, as the geopolitical crisis has no end in sight, multi-national oil producers like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) must reassess the situation.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Lordstown Shares All Tanked in February

    Financial reports from the big automakers in February were good, but the stocks are acting more like they're already fully electric-vehicle companies.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Russia-Ukraine war has Wall Street totally confused: Morning Brief

    With the Russia-Ukraine crisis having no end in sight, Wall Street is more confused than ever before. So buckle up, there are likely more shoes to drop. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 7, 2022.

  • Tesla Stock Was Moved by Germany and Russia Last Week. China Moves It This Week.

    Sales and production data this week from Tesla's Shanghai facility should be a big factor in the trading of the stock.