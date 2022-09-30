Berlin Packaging Enhances Decoration Capabilities in Greece with the Acquisition of StyleGlass

Berlin Packaging

Acquisition strengthens company’s integrated services offering

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today the acquisition of StyleGlass, a company that specializes in the decoration of glass packaging for the food, beverage, beauty, and pharmaceutical end markets.



Based in Thessaloniki, Greece, StyleGlass has been operating for over 30 years, offering numerous decoration techniques, including glassware painting and printing. With this acquisition, Berlin Packaging will enhance its decoration expertise and expand its integrated services offering.

“The acquisition strengthens the design and innovation capabilities we offer to our customers, one of the key pillars of our hybrid packaging supplier approach. Joining our creative and technical forces will bring more value than ever to our customers,” said Elias Valavanis, CEO of Berlin Packaging MED.

“We share many common values with Berlin Packaging, such as a passion for creativity and a willingness to grow and to give our clients beautiful and high-quality packaging that exceeds their expectations,” said Christos Charizonas, CEO of StyleGlass.

StyleGlass is the 5th acquisition Berlin Packaging has completed in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) in 2022, and 8th acquisition completed globally in 2022.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.



Press contacts:

Press Office – Omnicom PR Group Italy

Barbara Papini, barbara.papini@omnicomprgroup.com , +39 335 6113555

Ilaria Sala, ilaria.sala@omnicomprgroup.com , +39 335 8112968



Berlin Packaging

Elena Franzetti, elena.franzetti@BerlinPackaging.com , +39 02 48436611, +39 3401204145 for EMEA

Celeste Osborne, celeste.osborne@BerlinPackaging.com , +1 708 272 7046 for North America



