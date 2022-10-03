Berlin Packaging Expands Cognac Offerings with DiscoGlass Acquisition

Berlin Packaging

Acquisition strengthens company’s position in the high-end spirits segment and French wine market

MILAN, Italy, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today the acquisition of DiscoGlass, a leading supplier in the high-end spirits industry with a strong reputation in Cognac. The acquisition improves Berlin Packaging’s position for European premium spirits and wine.



Founded in 1998, DiscoGlass is a family-owned business located in southwest France in Merpins, the heart of the cognac region. The company has evolved from a traditional packaging wholesaler to a full-service supplier with strong design expertise.

“This acquisition is a unique opportunity to expand our position in the high-end spirits and wine markets. DiscoGlass’s knowledge of cognac and local wine industries will complement Berlin Packaging’s considerable expertise in these key market segments,” said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging EMEA.

"Joining Berlin Packaging marks the start of a new chapter for us. Our expertise goes far beyond offering excellent packaging to our customers. We also provide a full range of high-quality services. I believe Berlin Packaging’s hybrid supplier model and commitment to customer satisfaction is a great fit for us,” said Emmanuel Ring, CEO of DiscoGlass.

“Targeted acquisitions such as DiscoGlass are a key component of our European growth strategy. I’m thrilled to welcome DiscoGlass to Berlin Packaging and look forward to everything we will achieve together,” said Bill Hayes, Global CEO and President of Berlin Packaging.

DiscoGlass is the 6th acquisition Berlin Packaging has completed in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) in 2022 and 9th acquisition completed globally in 2022.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

Please visit BerlinPackaging.com and BerlinPackaging.eu for more information.



Press contacts:



Press Office – Omnicom PR Group Italy

Barbara Papini, barbara.papini@omnicomprgroup.com , +39 335 6113555

Ilaria Sala, ilaria.sala@omnicomprgroup.com , +39 335 8112968



Berlin Packaging

Elena Franzetti, elena.franzetti@BerlinPackaging.com , +39 02 48436611, +39 3401204145 for EMEA

Celeste Osborne, celeste.osborne@BerlinPackaging.com , +1 708 272 7046 for North America



