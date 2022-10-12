U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,599.11
    +10.27 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,385.65
    +146.46 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,450.03
    +23.84 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.50
    -10.42 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.45
    -1.90 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.30
    -9.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.52 (-2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9708
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9410
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1082
    +0.0107 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9140
    +1.1150 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,111.41
    -11.72 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.84
    +1.12 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,840.73
    -44.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

The Berlin startup that wants to give Zapier a run for its money

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Zapier and IFTTT are, today, very large platforms for creating automation rules for texts or getting two apps to “talk” to each other via APIs. However, these are ‘hammers to crack nuts’ when it comes to processing simple tasks needed inside businesses. Furthermore, if you include images or video, or if the text referred to is unstructured, tools that require that structure won't work so well, if at all.

This was the thinking behind the Berlin-based Levity startup. It came up with a way for businesses to create AI-powered, ‘no-Code’ rules for automating tasks in a way that non-technical people can use.

It’s now raised $8.3 million in seed funding, co-led by Balderton Capital (out of London) and Chalfen Ventures, as well as a number of Angels.

Founded by Gero Keil and Thilo Hüllmann, Levity allows businesses to use simple templates to automate workflows, with, says the firm, an underlining AI which takes care of the heavy lifting. This uses NLP and computer vision in a single horizontal platform to parse unstructured data types – such as images, texts, and documents. Levity’s customers range from fashion and real estate to shipping, marketing, social media, scientific research, and others.

Typical use cases include automatically tagging and routing incoming emails or email attachments; triaging customer support tickets; sorting incoming documents into respective folders; or tagging visual inventory data, such as product photos.

A little like Zapier, the platform integrates with Gmail, Outlook, Google Drive, Dropbox, Airtable, and others. The startup says the system is also SOC2 Type I certified and GDPR compliant.

In a statement, Gero Keil, co-founder and CEO of Levity said: “Businesses and their customers deserve the same opportunities to reap the benefits of AI and automation as their bigger rivals.”

The platform launched this past August subscription prices start at $200 per month.

James Wise, partner at Balderton Capital added: “There is an increasing divide between companies with the means to capitalize on AI and automation, and those smaller businesses who lack the resources to do so. Levity is on a mission to close this divide.”

Recommended Stories

  • Tealium’s new compliance tool helps ensure consumer data preferences get implemented

    Tealium launched back in 2011 and built one of the earliest customer data platforms (CDP) a couple of years later. The company has concentrated on collecting data in highly regulated industries, and today it introduced a new component to help with the compliance side of data usage. Tealium CMO Heidi Bullock says as a company that has built a CDP with a focus on companies in industries like healthcare and financial services, it’s particularly important to have compliant solutions.

  • Cisco partners with Microsoft to add Teams to its meeting devices

    Networking firm Cisco Systems Inc. will add Microsoft Corp.'s Teams messaging app to its meeting devices, the two firms said on Wednesday, offering users an alternative to its own Webex video conferencing app. Cisco's Jeetu Patel, head of Security & Collaboration, said the company aims to be the hardware platform for a wide range of conferencing software platforms. "There's going to be times that people want to jump on a Microsoft Teams call, they want to jump on a Zoom call, they want to jump on a Google call."

  • Constellation Software Inc.'s (TSE:CSU) market cap dropped CA$1.9b last week; individual investors who hold 56% were hit as were institutions

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Constellation Software Inc. ( TSE:CSU ), it is important to understand the...

  • Eight secrets of Apple’s design success: iPhone executives reveal how its devices are really created

    Apple’s Craig Federighi and Alan Dye explain the decisions behind the iPhone 14’s iconic Dynamic Island

  • BofA's clients use virtual assistant over 1 billion times

    Wall Street banks have lately been focused on expanding into the digital banking space with heavy research and development investments and acquisitions to keep up with customer demands and also as a way to cut overhead costs at physical branches. "Bank of America has invested $3 billion or more on new technology initiatives each year for over a decade, including significant investments in AI," said Aditya Bhasin, chief technology and information officer, in a statement.

  • Should You Add Autodesk (ADSK) Shares to Your Portfolio?

    Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, an investment management company, released its “Aristotle Value Equity Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -12.43% at NAV compared to a -12.21% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. However, the fund outperformed the S&P […]

  • Uber exits five Pakistani cities, to continue services via unit Careem

    The change, effective immediately, also covers the cities of Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar, but the Uber app will continue operations in Lahore, where the company plans to launch new products. It said drivers and riders in the five cities can switch to the app run by Careem, the Dubai-based company it purchased for $3.1 billion in 2019 to dominate the ride-hailing markets in the Middle East and Pakistan. Uber said in a statement it would prioritize minimizing the impact to its employees, drivers, riders, and partners who use the Uber app during this change in those cities.

  • Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies. Software is increasingly crucial in modern vehicles and a growing source of revenue, with carmakers expanding research investments and hiring more executives with specific experience to offer clients more features driven by connectivity, data and e-commerce. Stellantis aims to generate 20 billion euros ($19.4 billion) in additional annual revenues by 2030 from its software-driven strategy.

  • VMware Launches Next G-AI Research and Innovation Centre in Montreal

    VMware (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the opening of the VMware Next G-AI Research and Innovation Centre. The Centre will bring together VMware's multi-cloud infrastructure, advanced networking, and Modern Application Development expertise with the latest in emerging Cloud Native development techniques, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to deliver a sustainable path to 5G+ and 6G technologies.

  • Vanta lands $40M to automate cybersecurity compliance

    Vanta, a security compliance automation startup, today announced that it raised $40 million in an extension of its Series B funding round that closed in June, which valued the company at $1.6 billion. CEO Christina Cacioppo tells TechCrunch that the new cash will be used to support Vanta's customer acquisition, product R&D and go-to-market efforts. It brings the company's total capital raised to $203 million.

  • BeReal tops 53M installs, but only 9% open the app daily, estimates claim

    Gen Z social media app BeReal encourages its users to take a photo every day -- a format designed to create a daily habit. According to research from Sensor Tower, BeReal is demonstrating significant traction across some metrics -- it topped 53 million worldwide installs across the App Store and Google Play and has seen its monthly active users jump by 2,254% since January 2022, for example. On this front, BeReal is still trailing established social media giants, Sensor Tower says.

  • Microsoft’s new AI graphic design app is built on DALL-E

    New hardware isn’t the only thing Microsoft had to share at its Surface event.

  • Meta's next enterprise push is into the metaverse

    Earlier this year, when we covered the news that Meta had signed on with fast food giant McDonald's as a customer for Workplace, the B2B service that was originally conceived as a Facebook for enterprises, we noted that Workplace the product had, curiously, been moved into a larger "Reality Labs" division to bring it closer to Meta's VR business. Today Meta is announcing some new developments that speak to this pivot: a raft of enterprise services aimed at a new effort to get businesses using its new, high-spec $1,499 Meta Quest Pro VR headsets in the workplace.

  • Meta's avatars are getting legs

    ZZ Top would be proud.

  • Fake Zelda Netflix Posters Blow Up, Make People Think Tom Holland Will Play Link

    Convincing fakes have been a menace since at least the advent of photography, so what’s shocking about a set of AI-generated Zelda posters that are making the rounds on social media is the number of people who’ve decided that they are real. As of writing, these fake images of a supposed Netflix-produced Zelda series have garnered almost 30,000 shares, many of them from people who seemingly take them as real. Come on, folks. The original post by creator Dan Leveille even says that they’re fakes!

  • Meta partners with Microsoft to bring Teams, Windows apps and games to Quest devices

    Meta today announced a partnership with Microsoft to bring new content, including Windows apps and Teams tie-ins, to Meta's metaverse hardware efforts. During Meta's Connect conference this morning, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft Teams will integrate with Quest devices and that Microsoft will provide a way to stream Windows apps to Meta's headsets.

  • This startup is building a web3-friendly app store for developers

    Apple's 30% tech tax on developers has not just antagonized consumer tech giants like Epic Games and Spotify but is also turning web3 startups against it. Major NFT marketplaces OpenSea and Magic Eden noticeably only let users browse listings on their iPhone apps without enabling trading to avoid the steep fees. A nascent startup hopes to solve the app store problem for web3.

  • Viam rolls out a free beta of its cloud-based robotics tools

    “What a lot of people tell me is ‘hardware is hard,’” Eliot Horowitz explains. The Viam Robotics CEO and MongoDB co-founder describes purchasing a Universal Robotics’ UR5 robot arm and programming it to play chess. The New York-based startup’s approach to the subject is that software is where things start to breakdown, and for lack of a better term, turn hard.

  • Epic Games and Match look to expand their antitrust claims against Google

    Epic Games and Match Group are looking to fortify their antitrust lawsuits against Google by adding new counts to their initial complaint, filed last year, which illustrate the lengths Google supposedly went to in order to dominate the Android app market. The companies on Friday filed a motion to amend their complaints in their cases against Google, which now allege that Google paid off business rivals not to start other app stores that would put them in competition with Google Play. Epic Games and Match Group had originally detailed Google's plans in a filing last year, where they detailed a Google program known as "Project Hug," or later, the "Apps and Games Velocity Program."

  • AgriWebb’s software seeks to boost yields, lower environmental impacts for farmers and ranchers

    AgriWebb is on a mission to help livestock producers feed the world efficiently, profitably and sustainably by providing its comprehensive, ground-truth database for beef production worldwide. The Australian startup, which builds a livestock management platform for ranchers and farmers, wants to digitize farm records and the meat production process from the cow to the consumer and drive the industry’s animal and environmental welfare transparency. The startup said today it has raised another $6.8 million of funding led by Germin8 Ventures and iSelect Fund.