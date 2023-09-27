Berlin's Jersey Mike's opens Wednesday, and here's all you need to know

Jersey Mike's Subs indeed started in Point Pleasant, N.J., way back in 1956, but it's still spreading in popularity and locations on Delmarva and around the world.

And now the latest store is opening in Berlin, and you can support Stephen Decatur High School when you visit this week. The Berlin Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 11347 Samuel Bowen Blvd. on Sept. 27.

Franchise owner Robert Bradley will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, Sept. 27, to Sunday, Oct. 1, to support Stephen Decatur. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Stephen Decatur High School in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

A sign for Jersey Mike's Subs was displayed at 28662 Dupont Boulevard as of Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

“We are thrilled to bring the first Jersey Mike’s to Worcester County,” said Bradley. “The Jersey Mike’s dedication to community involvement and charitable giving while delivering the very best sub on the planet aligns perfectly with our operating philosophy. We are excited to have partnered with Stephen Decatur High School for our grand opening charitable partner and look forward to seeing you all in our new store and in town very soon!”

Jersey Mike's is hiring now for new Berlin location

Jersey Mike’s is looking for employees at the new Berlin location, and candidates are invited to apply to Subs@berlinjm.com.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Call 443-856-2326.

Jersey Mike's locations now all around Delmarva

As the chain continues to grow nationally, it's not slowing down on Delmarva either.

Salisbury now has two locations, at 1405 S. Salisbury Blvd. and 2420 N. Salisbury Blvd. In lower Delaware, locations include 18598 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach and two locations in Milford, 28662 Dupont Blvd. and 641 North Dupont Highway.

Visit the Jersey Mike's site for a full list of locations on Delmarva and nationwide.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Jersey Mike's comes to Berlin on Wednesday, all to know