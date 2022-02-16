U.S. markets closed

Berlitz Corporation, ELS and the ILSC Education Group join Language Education Holdings to form one of the largest and most comprehensive language learning and study abroad platforms in the world

·5 min read

NEW YORK, PRINCETON, N.J. and TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlitz Corporation, ELS and the ILSC Education Group are pleased to announce they have joined Language Education Holdings ("LEH") to form one of the largest and most comprehensive language learning and study abroad platforms in the world; with approximately 375 centers in over 70 countries, cutting-edge online delivery capabilities, thousands of multinational and corporate customers, and 800+ university relationships. Investors in LEH include Quad Partners, an education-focused private equity firm in New York, Colbeck Capital and the LEH management team and founders.

The combined organization operates two principal divisions, each of which will continue to operate under its own brand name. Management of Berlitz and ILSC/ELS will remain consistent, and customers can expect to receive the highest-quality service and attention while enjoying the added benefits the organization can now offer.

  • Language Instruction. Through its proven immersive methodology, Berlitz offers language instruction for learners serious about their career or academic advancement. Through its omni-channel platform, lessons are delivered online, in-person and through a hybrid approach to corporate and government clients and directly to individual learners around the world.

Berlitz's proven methodology allows learners to gain their language proficiency in the fastest time possible while also teaching the students the cultural nuances needed to be successful, both socially and in the business environment.

  • Study Abroad and University Pathways. The combined ILSC/ELS, with operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia and India, brings together two of the world's premier study abroad, pathways and educational travel providers. ILSC recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and ELS has been in business for over 60 years. Both businesses have a proven track record of leadership in international education, have won numerous industry awards, and have provided transformative learning and living experiences to well over a million international students.

As part of ILSC/ELS, Greystone College offers diplomas and certificates in business, marketing, hospitality, teacher training and other disciplines to adults through its seven campuses in Canada and Australia using both in-person and blended delivery models. Greystone offers students multifaceted learning and work experiences that improve their communication skills and provide valuable international exposure.

Curt Uehlein, CEO of Berlitz and ELS, said "We are thrilled to bring together these two respected international education organizations. Together, we can build off our rich histories to expand the scope and further improve the quality and convenience of our educational offerings for our customers - whether they be multinational corporations, governments, universities, individual learners or college and high school students."

Paul Schroeder, CEO of ILSC, added "ILSC is excited to be returning to the U.S. market and partnering with ELS is ideal for us. Now with more campuses and programs in the most desirable English-speaking destinations in the world, we can offer our students a wider range of learning and work opportunities than ever before."

ILSC Education Group is a portfolio company of Quad Partners, an education-focused private equity firm based in New York. Colbeck Capital, a New York based investment firm, provided financing for the transaction. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel for Quad Partners and ILSC. Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel for Colbeck. Ernst & Young Capital Advisors, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Benesse Holdings, Inc. in connection with the transaction. Houlihan Lokey served as a financial advisor to ILSC Education Group.

About LEH. LEH is the newly formed parent company of ILSC Holdings LP, and its subsidiaries, Berlitz Corporation, ELS and ILSC Education Group. LEH is now one of the largest and most comprehensive language learning and study abroad platforms in the world; with approximately 375 centers in over 70 countries, cutting-edge online delivery capabilities, thousands of multinational and corporate customers, and 800+ university relationships.

About Berlitz. Founded in 1878 and headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Berlitz is one of the largest language education companies worldwide offering comprehensive language learning programs for serious learners. Programs are delivered online, in-person and through a blended format to multinational corporations, governments, and individual learners around the world.

About ELS. For more than 60 years, students have chosen ELS to achieve their English language goals. With 12 class levels, state-of-the-art language technology centers, multiple testing services and university admission assistance, ELS ensures success through its personalized approach and commitment to student achievement. At 12 locations across the USA in partnership with over 650 universities, ELS has helped more than 1.2 million students from over 143 countries around the world learn English quickly and effectively.

About ILSC Education Group. ILSC Education Group offers life-changing educational experiences in Canada, Australia and India, some of the world's most attractive and popular English-speaking work and study destinations. ILSC offers unforgettable learning adventures at eight ILSC Language Schools in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, Australia; Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver, Canada; and New Delhi, India; and opens global career and life opportunities at its seven Greystone Colleges in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, Australia; and Montréal, Toronto, and Vancouver, Canada.

About Quad Partners. Since its founding in 2000, Quad Partners has invested exclusively in the education and corporate training industries and is one of the most active and experienced investors in the space. Quad has invested in over 40 education companies, made over 60 add-on acquisitions, and built an extensive network within the industry. Quad aims to create long-term equity value by enhancing the quality metrics and mission of its businesses. They are passionate about what they do as investors and partners. Quad has managed over $1 billion and currently is investing out of its sixth fund, a $388 million vehicle.

About Colbeck Capital. Colbeck Capital is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berlitz-corporation-els-and-the-ilsc-education-group-join-language-education-holdings-to-form-one-of-the-largest-and-most-comprehensive-language-learning-and-study-abroad-platforms-in-the-world-301484295.html

SOURCE Quad Partners LLC

