Bermaz Auto Berhad's (KLSE:BAUTO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 48% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Bermaz Auto Berhad's estimated fair value is RM3.54 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Bermaz Auto Berhad is estimated to be 32% undervalued based on current share price of RM2.39

Our fair value estimate is 22% higher than Bermaz Auto Berhad's analyst price target of RM2.90

How far off is Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Bermaz Auto Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM306.8m RM337.4m RM333.8m RM335.1m RM339.5m RM346.3m RM354.8m RM364.7m RM375.7m RM387.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 0.38% Est @ 1.33% Est @ 2.00% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.79% Est @ 3.02% Est @ 3.18% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM277 RM276 RM247 RM224 RM205 RM189 RM175 RM163 RM152 RM142

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM388m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM5.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM5.7b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM2.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM4.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM2.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

KLSE:BAUTO Discounted Cash Flow December 29th 2023

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bermaz Auto Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.034. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bermaz Auto Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for BAUTO.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Bermaz Auto Berhad, we've compiled three pertinent elements you should further examine:

